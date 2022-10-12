There are several new faces at Jamestown Town Hall. Two are taking over the duties of a current staff member who is retiring and one is taking on a new position.
Sharen Apple does so many things for the Town that it takes two people to do her job. Apple will retire in January.
Karen Strausser, 54, joined the staff on Sept. 12 as Human Resources Analyst. Strausser’s job is hiring and firing new staff, payroll and insurance.
She was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Winston-Salem, where she still lives. She earned an associate degree in accounting at Forsyth Tech and a bachelor’s online with Strayer University. Strausser is currently studying for her human resources certification.
Prior to joining the Town of Jamestown, Strausser worked for 17 years with the State of North Carolina.
In her spare time, she loves to camp and play handbells, which she does in two Winston-Salem churches and even played for George and Barbara Bush at a candlelight tour at the White House in 1992. She has three adult children.
“I love working here and the people I work with,” Strausser said. “I love the community. There’s something nice about the smalltown-ness of it. You can walk everywhere.
“I think I can be a stable calming influence for the employees,” she offered. “I really enjoy helping people.”
Dana Benson, 37, joined the staff Sept. 26 as utilities billing manager. She might be familiar to Jamestown residents because she grew up in and around the town.
“My grandparents went to school at the library,” she said, recalling a time when that building was the public school.
She earned an associate degree in business administration from GTCC.
Benson worked in customer service and human resources in the past and most recently with a financial institution in Burlington.
Strausser said Benson has already shown proficiency with customer service and listening to phone calls from residents.
With two young children, her spare time is spent with them and their sports and activities. She laughed and said she doesn’t have time for other hobbies.
Benson loves living close to work.
“I’ve loved seeing the progression of Jamestown in growing and still having that small-town feeling and keeping that,” she said.
Ty Cheek, 24, joined the staff on a part-time basis Sept. 20 and became full time Oct. 3. He will be filling the new roll of planning technician. His duties will include permits, development certificates, and support to Town Planner Anna Hawryluk. With Hawryluk scheduled for maternity leave in a few weeks, Cheek will be taking on more of her duties for several months but he is confident Matthew Johnson, the current town manager and former planning director, will be there to back him up.
Cheek graduated from Winston-Salem State University in 2020 with degrees in political science with a concentration in public administration.
Prior to coming to work in Jamestown, the Rocky Mount, N.C., native worked in administration, law enforcement, telecommunications with WSSU campus police.
A professor recommended him for the position in Jamestown.
“It was a chance to put my degree to work and be support for Anna,” Cheek said. “I like being useful in any way possible, wherever you need me.
“It’s a nice environment to work in. I love everyone here.”
This friendly group of new faces who enjoy being together will get along well with the rest of the staff. Their backgrounds will also allow them to assist other departments.
“These employees will be helping to make our team even better and we are excited to have them with us,” said Johnson. “The addition of these employees helps to satisfy several goals in the town’s Strategic Plan.”
