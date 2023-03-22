Do you know the history of Jamestown, Florence, Sapptown and Oakdale?
How about your own ancestry?
Did you know this area was once the home of many gold mines?
How did the Jamestown Public Library come to be located in the old school?
Did you know Deep River Kennels and Hunting Lodge were located on the property D.R. Horton plans to construct a housing development?
You can learn the answers to these questions and others at Community Day, March 25, at Mendenhall Homeplace.
Billed as “a day for sharing the Jamestown community’s past and present,” Community Day is new for the Historic Jamestown Society, which has organized the event.
“We’re doing this to bring the community together,” said Julia Ebel, president of the Historic Jamestown Society, “so that we can learn from each other and, hopefully, come out of this as a community more aware, stronger, more compassionate.
“There a lot of interesting facets to our community we don’t always the opportunity to share. [For example,] if you live in Forestdale, you may not know the folks who live in the Oakdale area.”
She mentioned that you may only cross paths with other communities or different backgrounds at the grocery story, but you usually do not stop to talk.
Tables will be set up on the lawn at the Homeplace as well as in the Richard Mendenhall and Madison Lindsay houses on the grounds and the Mendenhall Store across the street. Visitors are welcome to stop at all the tables to ask questions and learn.
“I want people to just talk,” Ebel said. “Informally. Not presentations. Mostly it’s to experience other people’s experiences. We need to share our own stories, stories about our families.”
Other topics include deed search and genealogy research, early Forestdale neighborhood, post office, Lindale Farm, mills, photography, herbs, veterans, Bales Chapel area, conservancy and much more.
Jamestown will grow if we learn from the past.
“As we reflect and share, our goal is to grow in mutual understanding and awareness as we recognize the power of the past to shape our present,” Ebel said. “I want to make the connection between the past and the present. We are here because of the past.”
The free Community Day will take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Mendenhall Homeplace, 603 W. Main St. in Jamestown. Rain date is April 1. Food will be available for purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.