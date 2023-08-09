With a masters of music degree in orchestral conducting from East Carolina University and doctor of musical arts degree from the University of Utah, it is a given that Dr. Larry Spell loves music. But he also enjoys inspiring students in their musical pursuits and connecting musical performances to the community.
When Spell came to Guilford Technical Community College two years ago as a music instructor and assistant professor of creative and performing arts, he arrived with a background of not only teaching, but also conducting. Some of his experience included director of orchestras at Salt Lake Community College and assistant conductor for the Utah Youth Orchestras and music director and conductor for the Wasatch Symphony, one of the oldest orchestras in the State of Utah.
He had previously served as music director and conductor of the Pitt Community College Symphony Orchestra, which he founded in Greenville, N.C., and hoped to create a large ensemble at GTCC to provide students the opportunity to participate in music at a concert level.
Space for such an endeavor was limited at GTCC, however. But when Spell met Allie Arpajian, executive director of the High Point Arts Council, the two soon realized a collaborative effort was just what could make the idea a reality.
The result is a concert band comprised of students, faculty, staff and community members who will practice and perform at Centennial Station Arts Center (originally used as a freight train depot in the 1930’s). The building covers more than 21,000 square feet.
“Allie has fully embraced this project,” Spell, who will conduct the band, said.
“I am a musician myself,” Arpajian said. “The area has a community orchestra and choir, but no band. Creating a band would fill a void and offer a new outlet for people in the community to enjoy music. It would provide high quality instruction and build the musical community throughout the Triad.
“Making music helps you put things into perspective,” she added. “There are so many wonderful benefits both in the giving and receiving of music. It can mentor musicians to reduce trauma felt from the effects of Covid. It reminds us to be happy and joyful, and listening to music also helps to lower blood pressure, stress and depression. It can inspire people.”
Spell and Arpajian began discussing the possibility of a concert band in the spring and actively recruiting for it in May. There are currently about 50 people who have signed to participate.
“The first thing I did was reach out to band directors in Guilford, Randolph and Davidson counties,” Spell said. “We have several who will give the band a high level of core players.
“The concert band will be especially good for students who are music education majors. This is the kind of ensemble they will be directing in their profession. But you do not have to be a music major to participate. It is an opportunity for people to continue to engage in their personal art form, which is music.”
The band will preform traditional classic pieces such as those by Gustov Holst, as well as new compositions, which are commissioned by professionals and written for this type of ensemble.
At this time, those interested in performing in the concert band do not have to audition. But participation in the band is geared toward intermediate and advanced players.
“It is clearly not a beginner band,” Spell noted. “We already have a good mix of community and student participants and a nice balance of instruments. But others are welcome to join.
“It is so rewarding to get to make music with other people. I think that is the attraction for anybody.”
Practices will be held at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point, on Wednesday evenings from 7-9 p.m. beginning Aug. 23. A concert is planned for the fall.
Anyone interested in joining the band should visit https://forms.gle/11svRJuKr1BRBEZc7 to complete an online interest form or email Spell at lsspell@gtcc.edu.
