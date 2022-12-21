Coffee lovers are in luck. A new coffee (and tea) shop, Kindred Coffee & Kitchen has opened at 116 E. Main St. in the location last occupied by The Miller’s Market.
The shop, owned by mother and son Marsha and Greg Pittman, currently is open Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. but the pair plan to be open longer hours if business demands it. They have extended hours during Wednesday Christmas on Main events.
The mother and son are no strangers to the coffee business, having had an online coffee subscription, pop-up coffee booth and a coffee truck named Cause Roast out of a 1972 Volkswagen bus for several years. It was often parked in downtown Jamestown.
Marsha grew up helping her father in his donut, ice cream, candy and coffee shops. She loved meeting people and making them feel special.
“Couple that with my love for the coffee shop culture and starting a coffee shop makes perfect sense,” Marsha said. “I kept praying and watching and waiting.”
Health problems for both Pittmans slowed down but did not kill their dream.
A successful Kickstarter campaign recently helped them reach 101 percent of their goal. After looking for a brick-and-mortar location, they found the former Miller’s Market space perfect for their new venture.
“If you really want to shape the community, you need a table for people to sit at to come to gather,” Greg said. “[Mom] has a passion for bringing people together.”
Kindred Coffee’s menu includes hot or cold beverages including Hex Coffee from Charlotte, tea, pastries and Homeland Creamery ice cream. Future plans call for sandwiches, tartine (an open-faced sandwich), flatbread pizzas and house specials.
“[We will have] good food that is not just good food in general,” Greg said. “It’s good for you and tastes good, like good old down-home cooking, but is actually good for you.”
The word “kindred” has a familial meaning:family, closely connected, kin, together. The company’s core values are hospitality, community and excellence.
“That is at the heart of our vision,” Greg said via the shop’s website. “We are a locally- and family-owned full-service counter coffee shop and eatery with an inviting, relaxing and restorative atmosphere. We are passionate about hospitality, excellence and community.”
He added that the name defines what the space could be. Like the television show “Cheers,” there are no strangers at Kindred. They are all kindred spirits. He plans to be closely involved in the community and to make an impact.
Although there are several businesses named Kindred Coffee around the country, the Jamestown location is privately owned, not a franchise.
Lots of people visited the coffee shop during the Dec. 14 soft opening and during Christmas on Main. More are certain to come as word gets out. The Pittmans plan a Grand Opening party sometime in January.
“Whether you’re working remotely, meeting friends for brunch, or just need your daily caffeine kick, we hope you feel totally at home and cared for at Kindred Coffee & Kitchen. We can’t wait to meet you,” Greg said.
