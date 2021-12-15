When people start their first job out of high school or college, many try several professions before they hit on the one they’ll stay with for the rest of their career. That was not the case with the new captain at District 3 of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office in Jamestown.
Capt. Brian Hall has spent his entire career, approximately 24 years, with the Sheriff’s Office, moving around to most of its departments. The last two years he served as a school resource officer, a position he continues as captain of 14 SROs. He wishes SROs were not needed but acknowledges the reality that people do bad things.
“It’s been a lot to juggle but so far, so good,” he said. “I’m happy to be here and look forward to working with all the people in Jamestown.”
Hall replaced Capt. Matthew Holder in Jamestown around the first of September but this isn’t his first stint in the town. He was a detective sergeant here in 2008 and stated he began his career wanting to be a detective.
“I never grew up having any interest in law enforcement. I fell into it almost by accident,” he said. At N.C. State he said he tried every program he could major in but couldn’t find a good fit.
“At that time, I had a few friends that got into law enforcement and I would talk with them. It sounded exciting. For me, it was the allure of not doing the same thing for the rest of my life – a job that was always different and always challenging.”
Hall likes that the District 3 office moved from the GTCC campus to Hillstone Drive several years ago. It’s convenient to the interstate and easy to get in and out quickly – except for when a train comes through.
The career officer has never discharged his weapon, although he has pulled it out several times in dangerous situations.
“The hunt for wanted people is always a dangerous time, not knowing what to expect from someone whose freedom you are about to take away,” he said. “I hope I never have to discharge my weapon. Most officers would tell you they hope to make it 30 years without every having to discharge it.
“It only comes out when it needs to come out, to keep you safe and those around you safe.”
A big Pittsburg Steelers fan, Eden native Hall and his wife married two months after he joined the Sheriff’s Office and they have a son and a daughter. He believes his son might make the military a career.
At one time, Hall considered looking into a federal law enforcement position but fell in love with the Sheriff’s Office and stayed. He focuses his time on building up the younger officers, wanting to leave the department better than he found it, like a good leader should.
“We’re deeply committed to the safety and security of all the citizens of Jamestown and Guilford County as a whole, but none of us can do it by ourselves. We are here for the citizens and also want to lean on them. It takes all of us working together. A lot of the success we have would not be possible without the community’s help. We need that and are greatly appreciative when we receive it.
“If you have any concerns, don’t hesitate to reach out to us. We’ll do the same.”
About Guilford County
Sheriff’s Office District 3
The District 3 Sheriff’s Office is located at 211 Hillstone Dr. in Jamestown. It is staffed by a captain, lieutenant, five sergeants, four detectives, 24 patrol deputies and an office manager. District 3 services the incorporated towns of Jamestown, Pleasant Garden and the unincorporated areas of Climax and those neighborhoods outside the city limits of Archdale, High Point and Greensboro within its District boundaries.
The primary function of District 3 is uniformed patrol and the criminal investigations of crimes related to assaults, burglary, theft, fraud, forgery, vehicle theft, possession or receiving stolen property and juvenile criminal offenses.
The office can be reached at 336-641-6691, Monday-Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
