Jamestown’s newest retail store, Guilford & Main, should be easy to locate. It is housed in the old Pinnacle Bank building, where a left turn from Main Street leads directly to Guilford Road. If people’s interest in the business since it opened on Black Friday is any indication, however, it will soon be recognized more for its content than it location.
The store features fashion – ranging from clothing in sizes 0-20 to jewelry to home décor. Hand-painted pillows in almost any design imaginable and custom jackets, cups, jewelry and more representing High Point University will also be available for sale.
“We have a few pieces of furniture now, but the large room at the back of the building will eventually become a furniture gallery,” said owner Lisa Perdue.
Guilford & Main is the third store Perdue and her husband Alan, a current Guilford County commissioner, have founded. When determining where to open it, the Perdues knew they wanted to buy a building instead of rent or lease. They felt the demographics of Jamestown fit their plans and the former bank, which had been vacant for over a year, seemed a good location.
“Jamestown has opened its arms to us,” Perdue said. “It feels right to be here. It feels like home.”
Perdue’s love of fashion originally lead to the 2005 opening of Silver Gallery & Boutique in Greensboro. In 2009, it moved to its current location at Friendly Center, where their older daughter, Brittany is manager.
They also have operated kiosks in 11 malls in North Carolina and Virginia.
Another milestone occurred in 2015 when they established
Lexi B’s Boutique, which was named for their daughters Brittany and Alexis, in Southport, N.C.
When newlywed Alexis Turner graduated from N.C. State University with a degree in fashion merchandising and textiles, she planned on a career designing her own clothing line. But she decided to join her family’s business instead, the Perdue’s began looking for a suitable location for a third store and Guilford & Main was born. Instead of embarking on fashion design, Turner will manage the latest retail endeavor.
Perdue acknowledged the key to running three businesses is its employees, all of whom have become like family. They often travel and vacation together and celebrate birthdays with one another.
“I always hire using my gut feelings and only once did it not turn out,” she said.
Perdue and her daughters attend approximately 10 markets a year to decided what merchandise to place in the boutiques. She believes you cannot buy online, but must touch and try on items to determine their quality.
“All three of us have to love it to put it in our stores,” Perdue said. “I want to carry products I would love to wear.
“My passion is changing people’s lives, helping them gain confidence putting outfits together. I am excited about what I do and if you are excited about your work, you never work a day in your life.”
Between now and Christmas, Guilford & Main will be open Monday-Wednesday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
