Although the new 33,000 square feet Animal Resource Center, which opened Nov. 2 at 980 Guilford College Road, looks impressive, for Jorge Ortega the building is not about looks but functionality. For that, Ortega, director of Guilford County Animal Services, gives it a five-star rating.
The focus is on the wellbeing – mental and physical – of the animals, as well as that of the staff, volunteers and guests.
“The facility (which replaces the decades old county animal shelter at 4625 W. Wendover Ave.) has brought people together under one roof,” Ortega said. “It improves animal care and housing, provides lots of natural light and reduces the spread of disease.”
The design was a collaborative effort of consultants and staff visits to other facilities to get ideas of what works best.
The new shelter includes a spay and neuter suite, surgery prep areas and an animal ICU.
There are separate wings for dogs and cats with workstations throughout the building to make it easier for cleanup and care of the animals.
Indoor/outdoor kennels allow dogs to go outside in gated, fenced areas, something that was not available at the old facility. Dogs can stretch their legs and socialize with other dogs in playgroups.
“They have the opportunity to go outside for fresh air and come back in to a climate-controlled atmosphere,” Ortega said. “It makes for happier and healthier animals and reduces stress.
“The kennels, which are twice as large also eliminate dogs directly across from one another, so there is less barking. The dogs can relax, nap or get outside at will. There are also outdoor areas for cats.”
Those seeking to adopt animals can view dogs, cats or other small animals like hamsters or birds through glass panes. They will be able to interact with a selected animal in a courtyard covered with artificial grass or if the weather is bad can use a get-acquainted room inside.
Adoptions are available by appointments on the weekends from 12-4 p.m. and by walking in on Wednesday – Friday from 12-4 p.m. Those wishing to adopt must sign in and wait to be escorted to view the animals.
Stray animals not claimed in three days are not automatically euthanized. But the facility is not meant to be filled either. Rather the goal is to find homes for the animals when possible.
“We want to be a resource, not a final destination for animals,” Ortega said. “We would like to keep animals out of the shelter, but we will always have them here. That is our job.”
He noted that the priority of the center is to provide for public health and safety. But pet adoptions play a large part of the Animal Resource Center’s programs, as well as pet education and helping to keep owners and pets together.
“We partner with other organizations to offer programs about pet care and such things as how to approach animals. Covid has made it harder to conduct these but we hope to do it again soon.”
The Animal Resource Center has a remote adoption center in a popup store at Friendly Center in Greensboro. It has partnered with All Pets Considered to sell merchandise there and receive a profit from sales.
Adding to the success of the resource center/shelter is volunteer and foster opportunities.
“We do not want animals here with no interaction,” Ortega said. “Fostering provides help for animals that are too young, sick or have behavior problems which keep them from fitting into a shelter situation. Fostering can last from a couple of days to months.”
A foster coordinator has a group of volunteers from which to recruit help for current needs. They are provided numerous resources to help with the fostering program.
“We are always looking for volunteers for different activities from taking animals on walks to providing other enrichment,” Ortega said.
“We ask people for their time, talent and treasure,” he added with a smile. “We could not do what we do without our volunteers.”
To learn more look online at Guilford County Animal Resource Center and click on Guilford County Animal Services.
Items needed by the shelter
Individuals or groups often collect much-needed items to help in the care of animals being sheltered at the Guilford County Animal Resource Center. Items currently needed include:
• Dog treats – The soft smelly kind that are great for training and enrichment.
• New or lightly used blankets or large towels.
• Unopened and non-expired canned or dry dog food.
• Unopened and non-expired cat and dog treats.
• New or gently used harnesses, preferably for large dogs.
How to donate
You can drop items for donation off any time at the donation drop off box in front of the adoption facility at 980 Guilford College Road Greensboro, NC 27409.
If you have a large donation, group donation, or would like to run a donation drive to benefit the shelter, contact Scarlson@guilfordcountync.gov.
See website Guilford County Animal Resource Center and click on Guilford County Animal Services for other ways to donate and for a list of items the shelter is unable to accept.
