There is another new face walking the halls of the Jamestown Town Hall. Faith Wilson has been hired as an accounting specialist under Finance Officer Judy Gallman.
“Faith has been a finance officer so she knows so much already,” Gallman said. “She is a godsend for me right now.
“I feel like Faith has everything under control and yet if she runs into something she isn’t sure about she will contact me.”
As with many positions with the Town, Wilson will wear a lot of hats. Her official duties include pre-auditing, balancing bank deposits, accounts payable, payroll, help with year-end reports, operational needs, budget assistance and assisting Gallman with all financial needs.
In addition, Wilson was recently appointed a deputy finance officer for the purpose of pre-auditing expenditures and as an authorized signer of checks.
“Jamestown is a good little town, with a lot of nice people, and I feel there’s a lot of opportunity [for me],” she said. “The town is in a great location for growth and I’ve heard a lot of good things about it. It has a good feel to it.
“Working in a small town, you get to see the whole picture. You learn a little bit of everything because you have to wear many hats and it broadens your knowledge. That’s the beauty of it.
“I’m excited to be here. Excited to work with Judy and the whole finance team and the town. Everyone here is really nice.”
A native of Trinity, Wilson, 42, has had 18 years of banking experience, 12 of those in accounting. She has also worked almost six years in school and municipal accounting. A graduate of High Point University with a degree in business administration and a minor in religion, she joined the Town Nov. 29.
Working with a municipality seems to be a family business. Wilson’s husband Lloyd is the public works director of Archdale. The couple has a 15-year-old daughter, Micah.
Wilson’s hiring is part of Interim Town Manager Dave Treme’s Strategic Plan for Jamestown. One of the points in the plan is to recruit and retain a team of excellent employees.
“Judy is not able do financial management in everything we do with the budget we have,” Treme said. “As I evaluated her duties, I found that she was doing a lot more of the detail than I knew. We needed someone to help her with some of the financial management things we weren’t able to do to fully utilize her skills.”
He noted that in a town the size of Jamestown and with a staff the size it has, he found himself doing things, like signing checks, that he would not normally do.
“We needed someone to help with the day-to-day so Judy could help me do more with financial management and planning.”
With the potential of development along Guilford College and Mackay roads and the bypass, Treme envisions the duties of not only the Finance Department but all town departments to grow even more.
“Development will increase the service we do, with additional businesses and homes, apartments, senior housing, neighborhood commercial, more water and sewer lines to maintain, additional garbage and recycling pickup,” Treme said. “We are also taking in some large grant funds from the Congress in terms of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and other funds, so we have additional revenue sources.
“So the first job we thought we needed to add was the accounting specialist – and we needed it now. We know we will be growing financially and one person could not do it all.”
Treme mentioned the Town is also looking at succession planning, making certain there are key people in every department to take on additional responsibilities.
“I believe she will be a valuable member of our Finance Department for a long time to come,” Gallman said.
