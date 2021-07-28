After a year’s absence, National Night Out returns Aug. 3. Jamestown will celebrate the event at Wrenn Miller Park from 6-10 p.m. Music will be provided by the acoustic pop duo AM rOdeO and food trucks will be on site.
Prior to the event, the Local Government Federal Credit Union will offer a free Shred Event from 3-6 p.m. in the Jamestown Town Hall parking lot, 301 E. Main St. Protect yourself from identity theft by bringing personal documents and records to be safely shredded. There is a limit of three boxes or 75 pounds per attendee. For more information, call 800-344-4846.
Families are urged to bring a chair or blanket to join in the fun.
National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. The event began in 1984 and involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.