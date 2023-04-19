“Say that again?” said Jamestown Councilmember Lawrence Straughn to Finance Director Judy Gallman at the Council’s budget retreat on April 14.
What Gallman had said was the Town added a motor vehicle fee of $30 per vehicle to the 2023-24 budget. The revenue from the fee will be used for street improvement. Most nearby municipalities have had this fee for several years.
The proposed tax took up a large part of the budget retreat.
Gallman estimates there are 3,000 vehicles within the town limits. This fee would net approximately $90,000 each year, close to the amount received annually from the Powell Bill, a state street aid program. It’s a pass-through from the gas tax based on the number of miles in the town. N.C. General Statute 136-41.2 states municipalities that qualify can use that money “only for the purpose of maintaining, repairing, constructing, reconstructing or widening of any street or public thoroughfare including bridges, drainage, curb and gutter, and other necessary appurtenances within the corporate limits of the municipality or for meeting the municipality’s proportionate share of assessments levied for such purposes, or for the planning, construction and maintenance of bikeways, greenways or sidewalks.”
Jamestown receives approximately $100,000 annually in Powell Bill funding and typically combines two years worth of funding for road maintenance but even then, the Public Services Departent cannot keep up with the need. Paul Blanchard, Public Services director, said the Town can only afford to do about 1,300 sq. ft. of paving a year on its 16 miles of streets.
“The $100,000 Powell Bill funds [yearly] are not enough,” said Town Manager Matthew Johnson. “It would take 64 years to resurface all of our streets at the current rate of work.”
Councilmember John Capes remembered this was the sixth discussion of a possible motor vehicle tax since he had taken office and wondered how much revenue the Town could have received if the tax had been implemented earlier.
“The Town must look forward,” Capes said, referencing the upcoming growth. “We need to be better positioned going into that. I’m not in favor of raising taxes but I recognize the need to do this now, looking forward. The town [residents] are expecting us to maintain our assets.”
Straughn and Councilmember Martha Wolfe are against the motor vehicle tax.
“I’m against all fees going up,” Straughn said, adding that more people pass through the town than live in it. He and Wolfe brought up the fact that people on fixed incomes cannot afford higher fees.
“We should have been going up on our taxes and fees over the years. We should have been keeping up with costs,” Johnson said. “We could spend the entire [Powell Bill] $200,000 just at Whittington Hall. That’s not equitable. We cannot do that. We have other areas in town that need it.
“We’re not keeping our nose above the water. We’re continuing to slide and it would be good to have that kind of revenue stream in the event the Powell Bill is not funded.”
He added that now is the time to implement a motor vehicle tax before the Horton development gets off the ground.
Councilmember Rebecca Rayborn was out of town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.