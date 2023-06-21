Shanna Moore was never interested in history.
“I was the worst history student in the history of students,” she said.
But that theory, shall we say, is now history as Moore not only helped go through items in the old Armstrong house on Guilford College Road (Johnson Farm/D.R. Horton property) but spent hours over a year-and-a-half cleaning out the house, reading, sorting and cataloging the history of the Armstrong and Mackay families and Deep River Kennels. Edward Armstrong was estate manager/superintendent for industrialist Clarence Mackay at his Deep River Lodge, also on Guilford College Road.
All Moore’s work culminated in the current “Fields and Feathers, Hunting at Deep River Lodge 1895-1935,” exhibit at the High Point Museum, which highlights not only Deep River Kennels but hunting lodges in the area.
For her unending work, Moore recently received the Valette Jones Harris Walsh Memorial Award, given to the outstanding volunteer of the year by the High Point Historical Society at its annual meeting on May 23.
Moore was not able to attend the meeting to accept the award (the winner was not announced in advance) and was surprised to learn about it when she stopped by the museum later.
“Brooke Martin, visitor services and store manager, said, ‘Do you want your award?’,” Moore said. “I didn’t know what she was talking about and then Brooke comes out with this package all wrapped up and with a bow.”
Moore is new to the High Point Historical Society.
“This year’s recipient joined the High Point Historical Society only recently, but in a short time, has contributed a great deal of time and energy to the museum,” said Jim Morgan, who announced the winner. “This person began a project over two years ago simply to help out her neighbors in Jamestown. Little did any of them realize the journey they began when they started clearing an old house and barns. Our recipient especially became engrossed in all the documents, photographs, and family possessions they found and worked countless hours to inventory and research boxes and boxes and boxes of materials.
“Our recipient was not satisfied with just saving this interesting family collection. Through this individual’s devotion, persistence and desire to having a story brought to light and presented to our community, the current “Fields and Feathers” exhibit is at the High Point Museum. So much time and thought went into creating this exhibit, all given freely and joyously by our recipient.”
Over time, Moore’s house became so covered with mostly letters and photographs from the Armstrong house that it was difficult to find a place to sit.
“I had to get my house back sometime,” she said with a laugh about the need for the exhibit.
Moore is working with Bill Johnson, grandson of Edward (Ned) Armstrong, to decide where the collection will go after the exhibit ends. She would love to house the exhibit and collections in Jamestown if a space could be found.
But the history will not end after the exhibit ends.
“It’s cool how this story has so many arms,” Moore said of the new contacts she has had with descendants of people who worked at the kennels, the descendant of Stanford White who designed Mackay’s Deep River Lodge, the British Kennel Club which recently received from Moore 52 scans of photographs of hunting dogs at the kennel, and many others.
Marian Inabinett, curator of collections at the High Point Museum, told the story of community volunteer and Museum benefactor Walsh:
“Valette Jones Harris Walsh was an outstanding citizen of High Point. She was an artist, writer, painter, musician, composer, gardener, publisher, lover of animals, lover of history and lover of people. In 1979, Ms. Walsh contributed $50,000 to the High Point Historical Society. She donated numerous pieces of furniture to the High Point Museum and, at her death, over half of her estate to the museum. This made her gifts the largest made by any individual to the High Point Historical Society at that time. She believed history was important …. in remembering the past, preparing us for the future.”
Walsh died on December 23, 1988, at the age of 90.
Jim and Ann Morgan began the Walsh Award in 1990 to honor this outstanding woman. Jim Morgan presented this year’s award at the annual meeting of the High Point Historical Society.
The “Fields and Feathers, Hunting at Deep River Lodge 1895-1935,” exhibit runs through January 2024 at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.
