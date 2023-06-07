The agenda for the Jamestown Modern Book Club may have changed since it was first organized in 1933, but the enthusiasm of its members is as strong as ever.
On May 24, the group gathered for a covered dish meal at the home of President Jo Marsom to celebrate the upcoming 90th anniversary of the club and to discuss the book The Uncommon Reader by Alan Bennett.
“We chose that book as our May selection because we were intrigued by the premise of what would happen if Queen Elizabeth II developed a voracious appetite for reading,” said Marsom, who facilitated the meeting. “We talked about how reading would impact the Queen and the people around her.
“Even though the book is fiction, the characters seem very real. The book would not have been the same if the main character had not been the Queen.”
Decorations for the night lent themselves to a British theme and even many of the dishes shared were those fit for a coronation.
When asked if anyone had a favorite book they had read more than once, several admitted they did. Former member Joan Brisley, who was interviewed later at her home at Pennybyrn, said she had read the book Gone with the Wind as a youth and five additional times – once each time she was pregnant. She still owns that book.
The Jamestown Modern Book Club began with 10 teachers who lived in the “teacherage” at Jamestown Public School and 10 ladies from the community. It was a way for the two groups who shared a common interest for reading to socialize. Membership then, as is now, was by invitation. All the ladies wore hats and gloves to the meetings, but that was discontinued as time passed.
Each member chose a book that had recently been published and once they had read the book passed it on to another member. Books progressed from member to member until everyone had read all of them by the end of the year. Meetings consisted of programs on various topics of interest.
“It was nice to be asked to join the group,” Brisley said. “I thought that passing the books around was an interesting way to read. Occasionally we would read a book I did not enjoy, but I would stick with it.
“Now I feel I am not going to waste my time and move on to another book,” the centenarian added. “I still enjoy reading and I enjoyed the many years I participated in the club. The best part was being together.”
Today members read the same book and meetings, which are held from September to May, include a discussion about it. Different members lead the discussions each month.
Needless to say, however, there is still plenty of socializing when the group gathers at the homes of different members.
“I enjoy being with these women,” said Sheree Marsh Crane, whose late mother was also a member of the club. “I like getting to know the women and their families.”
One of the newest members, Heather McKay, likes being challenged to read books she might not otherwise consider. McKay will serve as vice president for the upcoming year. Other new officers include Rebecca Rayborn, president; Patty Morris, secretary; and Vicki Norman, treasurer.
Books that will be discussed for 2023-2024 have already been selected. Normally books are “modern ones” – those written within the past five years. But to celebrate the longevity of the club, members have gone back in time to choose a variety of book titles. They also hope to participate in Greensboro’s One City – One Book once that book title has been announced in August.
Although short-term goals are important, members are already looking beyond the coming year.
“We want to concentrate on collecting information to use during the 95th celebration of the club,” Marsom said.
