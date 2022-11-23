Do not let the name fool you. Although Military Officers Association of America, more commonly called MOAA, is comprised of officers from uniformed servicemembers, its focus is on all veterans.
Established in 1929, the organization currently has 350,000 members nationwide. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., its mission is to protect earned military benefits for veterans and their families. It has been honored by Washington for it legislative efforts.
There are 14 MOAA chapters in North Carolina. A council comprised of representatives from all the groups meets approximately every three months to discuss state and national legislation.
“We are dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense,” said Jamestown resident Lee Richmond, who served as an instructor pilot in the United States Air Force for 27 years and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Richmond is president of the Piedmont Chapter, which was founded in 1976.
“Very few members of Congress have served in the Armed Forces,” he added. “We want to make them aware of the sacrifices members of the military have given to our country and to insure that the nation keeps its commitment to those who are serving, retired or are former members of uniformed services and their families.”
Membership to the non-profit organization is open to any warrant or commissioned officer. The local MOAA meets every other month beginning in January. Following lunch or dinner, the group usually has a guest speaker.
On Nov. 12, the Piedmont Chapter held its meeting at the Porterhouse Burger Company in Greensboro. Art Wise and Bruce Dillon, members of the Jamestown Veterans Committee, addressed the group about the development of the Veterans Memorial at Wrenn Miller Park in Jamestown. Emphasis was placed on the WWII side of the memorial and the large number of Jamestown veterans listed there who participated in that war.
The men also discussed the bricks that surround the memorial, which have been placed in memory or honor of those who have served or are serving in the U.S. military and noted the support veterans receive from the Town, local Boy Scouts and Ragsdale High School’s JROTC.
Many members at the meeting expressed interest in purchasing a brick and also in visiting Jamestown to see the park and memorial.
Members of the Piedmont MOAA stay busy throughout the year. Each May, the group honors an Outstanding Cadet from the JROTC in 20 area high schools and Cadets from each of the two ROTC groups at North Carolina A&T University. All the cadets receive a certificate, MOAA medal and gift card during the schools’ awards ceremonies.
“Members of our group are divided among the schools to discuss MOAA and present the awards to Cadets that have been selected by their commanders,” Richmond said. “We also try to reach out to the community to let people know who we are and to make sure veterans are honored.”
A bi-monthly newsletter is sent to current members and to those who have supported the group past or present, as well as to perspective members. The newsletter helps keep interested parties abreast of local or national concerns relating to the military.
In July, the Piedmont MOAA adds its support to the Eastern Music Festival with a donation and attendance at the festival.
September finds the group supporting the Servant Center in Greensboro that provides housing for 16-20 homeless veterans. Members collect items to help them prepare to transfer to housing on their own. Also in September, they support Triad Stand Down, a one-day event to help veterans at-risk for or experiencing homelessness to connect with critical services. It provides clothing, dental care, haircuts, counseling, etc. to those needing assistance.
“We are an all-volunteer group,” Richmond said. “Now that we can have meetings in person again, we hope to continue to grow the organization.”
Richmond has served as president of the Piedmont MOAA Chapter three times and wants to continue working to help veterans. To learn more about the Piedmont Chapter of MOAA contact him at leefrich@northstate.net.
