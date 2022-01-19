There has been a lot said recently about stars who have passed away and left a hole in the heart of Hollywood. Just as deep felt, however, is the passing of Dale Metz on Jan. 5 and the hole he has left in his community.
“I feel bad for Guilford County as we lost a North Star,” said Tom Anderson, a teacher at CJ Greene Education Center. “Few times in history is a person born who impacts so much and so many and is willing to be an example of this.”
Metz, who for 21 years served as principal of Gateway Education Center, a public school that serves students with severe mental or physical disabilities, fought to extend appropriate education to kids with significant impairment, even before it was the law of the land. After his retirement in 2004 he remained an outspoken advocate for the special needs community until his recent death at age 75.
When the school district considered closing Gateway in 2019 because of its age, and moving students to programs in other schools, Metz was among those who urged officials to reconsider. And they did.
“I don’t think there’s anyone more dedicated than he was to doing whatever it took to support the special needs population,” said Margaret Akingbade, a physical therapist who worked with Metz at Gateway.
Marsha Sarvis, a longtime teacher of the visually impaired at Gateway, agreed. “He backed the Infant-Toddler Program and then in retirement he was the guiding force behind After Gateway, a program for individuals who had aged out of the special needs education system,” she said
Marge Foreman, NCAE Government Relations Specialist, considered Metz’s work as a calling. “What a remarkable educator,” she said, “but an even better human being. He left a permanent mark on this world, and on the lives of so many disabled individuals, especially children.”
Because of his deep commitment to the students atGateway, his name was almost considered synonymous with the school in people’s minds. But when a new elementary school for children with special needs was built in Guilford County a few years ago, it officially bore his name along with another. The school is known as the Herbin-Metz Education Center.
“He left a legacy and will be missed by so many,” Betty Ann Roscetti, an occupational therapist at Gateway, said.
Many who had worked with Metz or saw his work in the community echoed these thoughts about his contributions to those with special needs. But he was more than an administrator, he was also considered a friend.
“He was always there, when you had a baby or at your parents’ funerals,” said Lori Beck, who Metz hired immediately out of college to work at Gateway. “He knew about you and about your family.”
“Every year on her birthday until she passed away at 102, Dale led a mini pilgrimage to visit Bennie Leigh Inman (founder of the Greensboro Cerebral Palsy and Orthopedic School, which led to Gateway),” Akingbade said. “That is how much he recognized and valued her contribution to our students. Many of our significantly-involved students are winners because of these giants.”
Much of his free time included involvement in his community at large. Following his work with After Gateway from 2005 to 2009, he was the co-founder and past president of Handy Capable Network, a nonprofit that employed people with disabilities to refurbish used computers.
He worked as a loaned executive, helping coordinate, inspire and challenge donors for the 2010 United Way fundraiser campaign.
He was past executive director of the Greensboro Cerebral Palsy Association, past president of the Greensboro Civitan Club, and served on the board or as a volunteer with the Guilford County Commission on Aging, the board of directors for the Arc of Greensboro and Hospice of the Piedmont. Among his varied pursuits, he was active in his church and served with the Friends of the Jamestown Library.
Metz enjoyed acting and appeared with the North Carolina Shakespeare Festival and acted in or directed over 100 community, college and professional theater productions. He also acted in motion pictures and served as an advisor to motion pictures that deal with disabled children, enabling students from Gateway to participate in several movies.
Locally, he portrayed Jamestown physician Dr. Madison Lindsay during historical events at the Mendenhall Homeplace and enacted the part of the good Dr. Shubal Coffin’s ghost at the home Coffin had built beside the railroad (now often called the Yellow House).
One of his favorite roles, however, was that of Santa Claus to thousands of children. He was especially gentle with those who had special needs.
“He knew our kids and knew how to hold them and what to do if they became upset,” Beck said. “It was so comforting to us as teachers and to the parents, who were happy to get pictures of their children with Santa.”
In November 2011 Metz received the North Carolina Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award and in October 2013, he received the Lifetime of Service Award from The Volunteer Center.
“Dale was larger than life,” Beck said.
Dale’s passing urged over 100 past and current school staff, students, and families to come together on a Facebook Messenger Group to reconnect, share photos, catch up and chat for many hours and days.
“The group is Dale’s Kiddos as he was fond of calling all of us ‘kiddo,’” said Phyllis Page, a former staff member. “We all felt like Dale was with us as we spent the first day reconnecting, because Dale loved nothing more than to sit with his friends sharing stories and laughing. The group plans to reconnect in person in the future and to work together on a physical memorial to honor Dale.”
The community may morn, but his legacy of caring will not soon be forgotten. It continues in all the lives he has touched.
