Something is missing in Jamestown, but it may not be what you expect. The mermaid figurehead that has hung outside Full Moon Oyster Bar since it opened in 2014 swam away.
Unknown perpetrators are responsible after they went fishing and caught the mermaid earlier this month.
“It’s a sentimental item,” said Rob Fox, general manager. “[Owner] Randy Russell found it. It was a barn find.
“So far, we have no leads. A lot of people come in and ask about it, though.”
Fox said the metal sculpture, which is nicknamed Moonie, weighs about 15 lbs. It hung from cables outside the restaurant’s entrance.
A local television station erroneously reported that a patron had stolen it, but the restaurant was closed when Moonie was carted off.
A $500 reward is offered for information that leads to the culprit or for the return of the mermaid.
Full Moon Oyster Bar and The Other Side of the Moon Brewery is located at 103 W. Main St. in Jamestown.
