George C. Mendenhall was one of the largest slaveowners in Guilford County, but he knew slavery was wrong and worked to free those he owned.
George, younger brother of Richard whose house stands on West Main Street, inherited many slaves when he married Eliza Dunn in 1824. As a result, he was disowned by his Quaker meeting for owning those slaves.
A biography of George’s grandson Nereus reads, “Both he [George] and his wife were opposed to slavery and were quite ready to arrange for the freedom of those belonging to them as soon as this could be done … this was a difficult thing for the masters and a perilous thing for the Negroes. The only safe way was to transport them to free soil, and even then to have left them there to provide for themselves would have been a cruelty …
“The Negro population on the estate grew with wonderful rapidity. They were well fed, well clothed and each family had its own cabin on the bluff down the river. George Mendenhall never sold a slave, but he bought several who came to him pleading that he would not allow them to be put up at public auction and very likely sent into the more southern states …”
It was his second marriage to Delphina Gardner, a well-regarded Quaker minister, that changed the course of his life. Delphina would have nothing to do with slaves and told her husband to free them.
The problem was that in North Carolina, it was against the law to free your own slaves and other slaves, except for meritorious conduct in service of the state.
Any slave illegally freed was subject to kidnapping and could be sold back into slavery, even though he/she carried papers documenting freedom.
Groups called abolitionists roamed the roads and back roads looking for slaves – freed or not – trying to get to a free state. If the slaves were caught, punishment was severe.
George and Delphina went about legally procuring the freedom. It’s known that George personally took 28 of his slaves to Ohio.
In her book, “Remembering Old Jamestown,” local historian Mary Browning wrote, “… what George C. was doing was in no way Underground Railroad activity. It was done cautiously, with careful attendion to all details, but it was legal, open and aboveboard.”
In 2008, Sherman Ampey donated a copy of a letter from George to his uncle, Isaac Gardner, who lived in Indiana, to the Historic Jamestown Society. Ampey’s great-great grandfather James worked for George C. Mendenhall in 1829. In it, George asked Isaac to watch over James who had been given his freedom by George and to help him purchase land.
James and Dicey Ampey had 13 children and owned their own property.
The Mendenhalls were Friends, or Quakers, a religious organization that openly believed that no man – or woman – should be a slave. But within the Quaker community, there was dissent, arguing how active they should be on the subject of freedom.
Surprisingly, for many years, beginning in 1808, the North Carolina Society of Friends was one of the largest slaveholders in the area. More than 800 people became the “property” of the Friends and could not be sold. Meetings rationalized ownership by claiming to protect the slave, allowing them to live and work as freedmen.
While helping slaves escape was illegal, a group called the Manumission Society worked through legal means to the same end. The purpose of the Manumission Society was to change public sentiment about abolition, do legal work for those kidnapped and sold, and to defend those involved in their work.
The group also advocated emigration of the slaves to Haiti. The word “manumission” comes from Latin, meaning “to send away from the hand.”
Richard Mendenhall was known to be a charter member of the local Manumission Society in 1816 and was later state president. It was noted that he had the best attendance at the meetings which were held alternately at Deep River Friends and Centre Friends in Randolph County.
Existing records of the Manumission Society of North Carolina (mostly papers of Richard Mendenhall) speak of the group’s concern of emancipation of slaves and emigration of free blacks to Haiti and include correspondence arranging for the voyage.
The manumission movement dwindled after 1830 and the last North Carolina meeting was in 1834.
While many do not know about the Manumission Society, one aspect of freeing slaves is very well known – the Underground Railroad. Many of the tales of what happened along the path to freedom are true but harrowing, many could be only foggy memories recalled years later. After all, since the Railroad was “underground”, or hidden, records were not kept.
Frederick Douglas, noted 19th century abolitionist, said that freeing slaves was a brave thing to do but by making it public, you were endangering those you want to help.
Although not used by the Mendenhall family, the Historic Jamestown Society is caretaker of an actual false-bottom wagon used to transport slaves to freedom. Whether this was as part of the Underground Railroad remains unclear. The wagon may be viewed at Mendenhall Homeplace, 603 W. Main St. in Jamestown.
