Picture the old brick Richard Mendenhall store building at the entrance to City Lake Park.
Now pick it up, turn it 180 degrees and put it down across the street where Mendenhall’s white house stands today.
You are now seeing a building similar to what the Mendenhall house originally looked like, what Richard’s granddaughter, Mary Mendenhall Hobbs, called, “the crazy old house on the hill.”
Well, that “crazy old house,” built by Richard Mendenhall, has withstood the test of time and soon will celebrate its 212th birthday.
Richard Mendenhall began building his Quaker-style home on Federal Street (now Main Street) in 1811. When Richard and his new wife, Mary Pegg, began their family, which grew to seven children, the original building looked very different than it does today, with its white paint and several additions added from 1820-1840.
Mendenhall’s family grew, as did his stature as a town leader, causing him to expand the house. Family correspondence indicates that the house was frequently opened to visitors, both local people and travelers.
The hall parlor was where the family would welcome guests. Chair pegs are on the wall and the quilting frame was suspended from the ceiling. Mary Mendenhall would lower the frame when she wanted to quilt, and raise it when she finished. Stairways were considered a waste of space, thus a narrow, curved one graces the corner of the room.
During a visit, note the wide plank floors in the parlor, part of the original 1811 house. Also evident are the thick outer walls and thin inner walls. As you go to the second floor, the thick outer window wells become thinner, because heat rises.
Upstairs is the loom room. It features a restored loom from the 19th century and was once owned by the Mendenhalls.
At Mendenhall Homeplace, you can learn the origin of some familiar phrases, such as, “Sleep tight. Don’t let the bedbugs bite.” and “Pop Goes the Weasel.”
Although the town shifted to the eastern side of the river, closer to the railroad line, Mendenhall’s house and surrounding buildings, remains one of the keystones of the history of Jamestown.
Through interpretations and tours, the Historic Jamestown Society branded the property as depicting “the Other South.” It was a large family farm and commercial tannery, symbolizing a community of Quaker trades people and farmers who actively opposed slavery, promoted education for all and labored to create a life of peace. Although once being called Mendenhall Plantation, it was never a plantation in the true sence.
New research, discoveries and donations continue to unearth interesting facets of the house and the large, influential family that made it such a vital part of early Jamestown.
The homeplace is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a Guilford County Landmark Property.
The Richard Mendenhall House will be open for tours during Village Fair Sept. 16 from 11-4.
Mendenhall Plantation is located at 603 W. Main St. Parking is available across the street at City Lake Park during Village Fair.
