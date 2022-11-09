Trenail or trunnel.
Weasels.
Bedbugs.
Do you know what these things are? If not, become a volunteer docent at Mendenhall Homeplace and you will be able to tell visitors what they are, how they were used, how old they are … and more.
The only paid employee at the Homeplace is Shawn Rogers, the director. He is a busy man giving tours and taking care of the buildings and grounds at the Homeplace. But that’s not all. Rogers also researches acquisitions, contacts Mendenhall family members and writes grants, among other duties.
It is impossible for him to give tours when more pressing matters are at hand, like seeing to the tree that recently fell as the remnants of Hurricane Ian came through. That is why docents, or tour guides, are so important.
As a docent, you will greet visitors, lead tours of several buildings and answer questions. Many tours are arranged in advance, like school groups, but guests often show up unannounced. That is to be expected but a volunteer needs to be available at all times the facility is open.
Now is your chance to become a docent at Mendenhall Homeplace. Rogers is very knowledgeable about the Homeplace, family members, anecdotes and things like trunnels. After a docent training session with him, you will be filled with understanding of things you never knew existed.
You would only need to work a few hours a week, perhaps even just one day. Many can work that into their schedules. Costumes are not necessary.
New to the area? This is a good way to learn about the history of your new surroundings.
The crown jewel of Mendenhall Homeplace is in the bank barn — one of only two remaining false-bottom wagons used to transport slaves to freedom. Although not original to the Homeplace, this wagon made many trips to Ohio with a load of runaway slaves as part of the Underground Railroad. Richard Mendenhall, who built the house on the site, was very active in the North Carolina Manumission society. The second false-bottom wagon is almost identical and is at the Levi Coffin House and Museum in Fountain City, Ind. Coffin, born in New Garden, N.C., now Guilford College, became known as the president of the Underground Railroad for assisting more than 2,000 slaves to freedom.
So what are the items listed at the beginning of this article?
Many of us would call a trunnel a peg. It is used to hold two pieces of wood together in a mortise and tenon joint, often in timber frame construction. The word is derived from tree + nail, or trenail. The peg swells when it is wet, making a firm joint. Today we use nails and rarely use mortice and tenon joints.
Spinning wheels were very popular in the early years of our country to make thread for clothing. After the thread was spun on the spinning wheel it was then put in the weasel, or skein winder, a spoked wheel. When the weasel completed a certain number of circuits indicating a desired length of wound thread, it made a popping sound, which is where we get the song, “Pop Goes the Weasel.”
There are rope beds in several rooms at the Mendenhall Homeplace. Instead of today’s mattresses, the ropes formed a latticework that regularly lost its tension. A tool was used to tighten the ropes when they became slack. The ticking was often filled with wool, straw, feathers or sawdust, so when Mama said to the children, “Sleep tight, and don’t let the bedbugs bite,” she wasn’t kidding.
That is just a little bit of the information you can learn as a docent at the Mendenhall Homeplace. To inquire about attending training, contact Shawn Rogers at 336-454-3819, director@mendenhallhomeplace.com, or drop by the site at 603 W. Main St. in Jamestown. Hours are Tuesday-Friday 11-3 and Saturday 1-4. In January and February the site is only open Friday and Saturday.
