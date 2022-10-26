Larice White no longer looks like she’s seen a ghost, but in 1985 it was a different story. She saw Lydia on the side of the road.
It was a foggy, overcast night about 8 p.m. in early October when White was alone, driving to High Point after classes at Greensboro College. Most of her classes were in the day but this particular class was at night.
It had rained the night before. White was approaching the underpass on East Main Street near GTCC.
“My lights showed a woman on the side of the road,” White recalled. “It looked like she was walking toward the bridge.
“It was a woman, by herself, that late at night. I turned around and went back to offer her a ride. You know, you run out of gas. Things happen. I felt really bad for her.
“When I got there, I saw nothing.”
White even got out of her car to look around for the woman but still found nothing.
“I knew I didn’t imagine that. She had dark hair and was wearing a white jacket or long dress. She was right there!”
Finding nothing, White got back in her car and went home, obviously shaken.
“I’m getting chill bumps right now just thinking about it,” she said.
Would White have stopped if she had known then the story of Lydia, the “ghostly hitchhiker” of Jamestown? She had not heard the story at the time. Knowing the story as she does now, she said she would still stop and try to take a photo.
Knowing it was around Halloween and that students used to paint graffiti on the bridge and pull pranks, she attributed the “sighting” to a prank.
“It did not seem of this world,” White said. “Oh, my gosh. She was here. Now she’s not!”
She admits it would have been very nice to have someone in the car with her to witness the phenomenon.
Afraid of what people would think, she has not shared the story with anyone until recent years. She was so spooked about the encounter that she even avoided that road for many years. She now lives in Pleasant Garden and has read a lot of the stories about Lydia.
The story of Lydia’s ghost is famous. The legend says she and a boyfriend were coming home from a dance in 1923 when their car wrecked at what was then a sharp curve into the original tunnel. The girl was thrown from the car and killed. The road has been straightened out since then, but the tunnel remains just south of the present tunnel.
On rainy and foggy nights — of course — since the accident, the ghostly figure of a woman has been seen walking alongside the current road. Several people — almost exclusively men — have stopped and picked her up. She gets into the back seat of the car and gives an address in High Point for her destination, then falls silent. When the car arrives at the destination, the driver turns around and there is no one in the back seat. Going to the door of the house, the driver learns from the elderly woman who answers the door that her daughter had died in a car wreck years before.
The late author and ghost hunter Michael Renegar spent years trying to unearth the true story of the wreck and Lydia. In 2018 he and co-author Amy Greer came to a conclusion — her name was really Annie L. Jackson, with the middle initial possibly standing for … Lydia.
The Town of Jamestown has cleaned up the original tunnel south of East Main Street and extended a sidewalk in both directions. There have been no reported sightings of Lydia since work began.
White believes wholeheartedly that she saw Lydia in 1985. One wonders how Lydia could have crawled in the tiny back seat of White’s VW Bug had she stayed around for a ride home.
“I don’t know what I would have done if she had jumped in the car with me, but I was prepared to give her a ride home.
“In my job I sometimes travel this road and whenever I do, I think about that night.”
The story is not unique to Jamestown, but is an urban legend in many parts of the world. But to those in the Jamestown area, Lydia is our ghost.
