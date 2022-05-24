The Jamestown Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at the Veterans Memorial Wall at Wrenn-Miller Park in Jamestown at 11 a.m. and will focus on all who paid the ultimate price serving our country in the armed forces.
There will be a flag raising done by the Ragsdale High School Jr ROTC, a wreath laying, playing of Taps, a keynote speaker and a proclamation from Jamestown Mayor, Lynn Montgomery.
The public is encouraged to attend this respectful event to help honor the memory of our fallen veterans. People may bring lawn chairs for the ceremony that typically lasts 20-30 minutes.
Also for great still pictures or video to highlight the upcoming ceremony:
Boy Scout Troop #17, in conjunction with the Jamestown Veterans Committee, spends hours placing thousands of miniature American flags in Guilford Memorial Park (cemetery) at the headstones of every US Veteran interred there. This is done from approximately 8-11 a.m. each year on the Saturday before Memorial Day with the scouts collecting the flags the following Saturday.
The Jamestown Veterans Committee helps plan and organize the Vietnam Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies at 11 a.m. each March, May and November at the Veterans Memorial Wall.
For more information contact: Bruce Dillon 336 906-5362
