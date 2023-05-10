It was not entirely the meeting the board members of the Piedmont NC Chapter of MOAA (Military Officers Association of America) had originally planned. But the group’s Meet and Greet held April 22 at Jamestown Park Club House was still considered successful by those who attended. According to an email from guest speaker Captain Frank Michael, program director of Council and Chapter Affairs for the National MOAA, to Lee Richmond, Lt. Col. USAF, Ret. and president of the Piedmont MOAA chapter, it was a “wonderful and moving” experience.
MOAA was founded in 1923 to, as a group, assist and advise other military officers. The group changed its name from Retired Officers Association to Military Officers Association of America in 2003 and an act of congress later granted the organization a federal charter.
Today MOAA is the country’s largest military officers’ association. It includes officers from all branches of the service, both active and retired, and their families. But its voice reaches beyond officers, to speak on behalf of securing compensation and benefits for every member of the military. Its mission is “to advocate for our military community and connect it to the nation we serve and to promote and protect a strong national defense.”
Once a year national and state MOAA leaders meet with members of Congress speaking with as many as possible during the one-day event. They discuss needs and benefits for members of all branches of the military.
One benefit in North Carolina, resulting from the state’s Supreme Court’s decision in Bailey v. State of North Carolina, says that North Carolina may not tax some retirement benefits received from certain defined benefit plans, if the retiree had five or more years of creditable service as of August 12, 1989.
There are 400 MOAA chapters in the United States, with 14 chapters and one council in North Carolina. The Piedmont chapter represents five counties — Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Alamance and Caswell. It meets approximately six times a year.
“The April 22 meeting was filled with ‘heavy lifters,’” said Richmond, speaking of military leaders at the event.
In addition to Captain Michael, others included NCCOC past president Jim Brumit, Col. USA, Ret., and Brigadier General Norm Cooling, USMC, Ret.
Michael discussed the importance and effect of MOAA on legislation to protect earned benefits of military members. He also stressed the need for strong leadership in each chapter.
“His speech invigorated those who came to take responsibilities,” noted Richmond’s wife Sherrie.
Perhaps the highlight of the meeting was the recognition of NC Marine JROTC Cadet Alex E. Murphy from Reidsville High School.
Each spring at the end of the school year, representatives from the Piedmont MOAA go to the 18 high schools in their area that have JROTC organizations to recognize one outstanding cadet selected by their Commanders. But Reidsville High School JROTC Commander Adolfo Torres asked if his cadet could be recognized at the April MOAA meeting and was granted the request. The cadet, who attended with his family, and Commander Torres, who had once served under Brigadier General Cooling were surprised to see Cooling when they walked into the room.
Cooling presented Murphy with a medal, certificate and gift card and the pride on Murphy’s face was evident to all.
“It was a very emotional presentation,” Richmond said.
The next event for members of the Piedmont MOAA will be in July as they gather as a group to attend the Eastern Music Festival.
To learn more about MOAA and how to participate in the organization, contact Richmond at 336-254-1456.
