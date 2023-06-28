May 2023 was a good time to play golf. There were fewer bad weather days and more rounds played compared to May 2022.
The total revenue for the Jamestown Golf Course for May was $146,336 with operating expenses $124,794.
But the picture is not as rosy as it appears. Capital Outlay expenditures for golf maintenance total $73,341. Coupled with construction of the new bathrooms on the course bring a net loss of $52,799. In May 2022, there was a loss of $3,265.
There were 3,383 rounds played compared to 3,102 rounds the previous May. There were two bad weather days and no closed days. However, year-to date there have been approximately 7,000 fewer rounds played this year, even with fewer bad weather days.
Golf Shop expenses were $53,610 compared to $58,959 in 2022.
Greens fees revenue was up 9 percent, cart rentals up 16 percent. Pull carts held about even.
The Golf Now app was the big winner with a 100 percent increase in bookings over the previous year, as would be expected with a new app.
The driving range came in second with an increase of nearly 40 percent.
Golf shop inventory sales were up 16.5 percent but golf shop concessions were down slightly.
Clubhouse rentals were almost half, compared to a year ago.
