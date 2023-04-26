If you think vehicles speed through Jamestown, you may need to re-think that idea in the future. The Town Council has decided to formally request the North Carolina Department of Transportation lower the speed limit on Main Street from 35 mph to 30 mph from Teague and Potter drives.
The area encompasses the downtown business district, including Town Hall, the post office, library and Jamestown Elementary School.
The current Town Council and several previous councils have discussed the speed limit many times in the past. Those members have expressed opinions that a reduction in the speed limit would enhance safety of pedestrians and cyclists as well as allow motorists to have an opportunity to view the businesses located in that area. With Jamestown as an evening destination these days, pedestrians are often seen jaywalking from business to business.
NCDOT has done studies in the past but the results indicated 35mph is suitable. However, now that the bypass (Jamestown Parkway) is completed, there is a higher-speed alternative to using Main Street, officially known as State Road 4121. Town staff recently met with NCDOT officials and learned that a speed reduction would be a good idea at this time.
The Council passed the resolution at its April 18 meeting.
