There is another new face at the Jamestown Town Hall.
When Finance Officer Judy Gallman retired July 31, Deputy Finance Officer Faith Wilson moved into that position. Heather Lunsford took over as deputy finance officer on Aug. 1. Fortunately, she had been working with the Town since June 20, learning the ropes.
“I was learning the ropes early while Judy was still here,” Lunsford said, “learning customer service billing, how to accept payments, software and how things are done.”
Lunsford’s duties include approving invoices, pre-auditing, purchases, reconciling bank statements, signing checks, helping with the budget, helping with Town Council reports and other duties yet to be determined.
She comes to Town Hall with a background in the Buncombe County Tax Office as a business property appraiser, with BB&T locally in the property tax division, and as an accounting technician with the City of Archdale.
“Working at the tax office you get to know your taxpayers and help them understand what property tax is for,” Lunsford said. “I enjoy the interaction with people.”
She earned her associate degree in accounting from Asheville-Buncombe Technical College.
Lunsford feels like she is part of a family with her new co-workers. Living in the area, she is glad her friends can come to Town Hall and see a familiar face.
An Asheville native, Lunsford, 49, her husband, son and daughter moved to the area in 2009. Her husband is a fire instructor at GTCC.
She is active in Gate City Baptist Church, serving on the finance committee, working with the youth, ladies group and singing in the choir. In her spare time, she likes sewing and traveling to historic places.
One thing Lunsford is looking forward to is redevelopment of the empty storefronts along Main Street, especially the former Wells Fargo location.
With the remodeling of Town Hall, Lunsford has one advantage over Wilson in her position – she has an office. Wilson’s job was added before there was office space, so she spent over a year at a desk in the hall.
