What started as a garden behind First Baptist Church of Jamestown in 2017 soon grew into a farmers’ market in the church parking lot. Although some vegetables in the garden still produce from year to year, the garden is no longer officially tended. But the Jamestown Community Farmers Market continues to thrive.
Each Wednesday evening from 5-7:30 p.m. vendors, displaying a variety of wares, can be found lining the front edge of the church’s large parking lot at 306 Guilford Road. Ingram’s Farm, with its fresh vegetables and homemade ice cream is a popular draw to the scene. But other booths offer an array of foods and crafts.
Some vendors attend the market each week, while others set up on occasion. There are always plenty of items, however, to peruse and purchase — from jams and jellies to honey, specialty desserts, fruit, corn meal, grits and hush puppy mixes and Italian ice. One also might find jewelry, cutting boards, sparkplug bugs, wooden key chains, books and items that can be personally embroidered.
The youngest vendor, 12-year-old Thomas Stewart, sells handcrafted soaps. He is located beside his mother’s booth, which features jam, jelly and crocheted items. Stewart has been attending the local farmers’ market since its opening seven years ago. He started his entrepreneur endeavors selling lemonade, but this summer decided to offer his handcrafted soap.
Stewart began crafting soap as a school project at Noble Academy. When he realized he could sell his product at the Jamestown Community Farmers Market he continued to make the soap and now sells it at two different markets.
One of his most popular items is soap that includes a small surprise.
“None of the soaps I personally use are kid friendly,” Stewart said. “Since some kids do not like taking baths or showers I thought they might enjoy using a bar of soap with a reward in it.”
Stewart hopes to expand his line of soaps, adding more variety as well as a collection of soaps in pump bottles.
“I really like making and selling my soaps,” he said. “It gives me something to do and I enjoy seeing the other vendors and the people who come to buy. It’s a fun blast.”
There is no charge to set up at the church farmers’ market and you do not have to be a member of First Baptist Church of Jamestown to participate.
“We started the farmers’ market as a service to the community and as a way to increase our footprint in Jamestown,” said church volunteer Tom Venable.
“We consider this an outreach of our church,” added Mary Michael, a volunteer who helps conduct the hot dog sales that are held in conjunction with the farmers’ market. “Money raised from the hot dog sales is being used to refurbish and update the education wing of the church. We hope to reopen the church’s pre-school in the fall of 2024.
“We also would like to use the upper level as offices for non-profit Christian services such as counseling.”
Besides raising funds for the education wing, another asset of the hot dog sale that volunteers have witnessed is its power to draw neighbors together.
“We often see people walk here to get supper and meet friends,” said Jane Marlowe, who helps coordinate the vendors. “They will sit under the picnic shelter to eat and visit.”
The farmers market will continue throughout the month of August. To participate as a vendor, leave a message at 336-454-2786.
The community is also invited to attend worship services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Bible study is scheduled to begin in September on Monday nights.
