Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 will have a lot of Triad faces on the rosters of the two teams but Jamestown residents may be happiest that one of them is Ragsdale High School graduate Larry Ogunjobi, who is on the roster of the Cincinnati Bengals.
A press release from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Ogunjobi’s alma mater, said the defensive tackle was “a key reason the AFC champion Bengals reached the Super Bowl.” Ogunjobi started 17 games this year including the Bengals’ first-round playoff win versus the Las Vegas Raiders.
He had a fumble recovery in Raiders’ territory to set up a first-quarter field goal but suffered an injury that ended his season. He is currently on injured reserve, meaning he will not play Sunday.
Ogunjobi was a member of the UNCC 49ers’ first recruiting class in 2012 after graduating from Ragsdale. He played with the Cleveland Browns from 2017-20 before joining the Bengals.
Joining Ogunjobi on the Bengals roster is linebacker Germaine Pratt from High Point Central and N.C. State, defensive tackle D.J. Reader from Greensboro Grimsley and Clemson, and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither from Thomasville High School and Appalachian State. Davis-Gather is also on injured reserve and will not play.
The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 at the Rams home stadium.
