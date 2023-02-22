If you think all there is to a whale watch is standing on the deck of a ship searching for large oceanic mammals, think again. The term also applies to a balancing platform that requires teamwork and good communication skills to make it work.
When Alexis Cunningham considered what to do for her Eagle Scout project, she decided to create such a platform at Mount Shepherd Retreat Center in Asheboro. She recruited 20 volunteers who loaded the troop’s van with materials and headed to the site for the platform’s construction.
“I had participated in whale watching before and saw that it makes people happy and is fun,” Cunningham said. “I wanted others to experience it. The 8’x8’ platform is not too high off the ground so if someone falls off they will not get hurt. We also leveled off the ground and mulched the entire area to make it safer and help eliminate erosion. Part of Scouting is conservation.”
Reports from people using the platform after it was built were all positive.
If you think a mistake was made about a girl receiving an Eagle award, that is something else you need to rethink. As of 2018, Boy Scouts has allowed girls to participate in the same program as 11-17 year-old boys in a movement renamed Scouts BSA. Cunningham is part of Troop #5068, an all-girl Scouts BSA Troop that meets at Jamestown Presbyterian Church. It includes Scouts from Jamestown, High Point and other nearby areas. The troop is part of the Old North State Council and Akela District. Its male counterpart is Troop #68, which has met at JPC for almost 50 years.
“My mom was in Girl Scouts, but I never did that,” Cunningham said. “My brother, Austin, was a Boy Scout and received his Eagle award. I wanted to experience the same things he had. I did not start Scouting until I was a freshman so did not have as much time to work toward my Eagle award as some who joined Scouts when they were younger. I turned in my paperwork just days before my 18th birthday.”
The way Scouts BSA is designed allows participants to advance at their own pace. The system of self-progression lets them earn ranks and move forward by completing certain tasks with no time frame involved.
“I think Scouts BSA provides more opportunity for leadership,” Cunningham said. “There is more depth to building character and future leaders. Instead of being leader driven, the Scouts are more involved in planning and leading activities and there are more camping and outdoor experiences.”
Cunningham is a senior at Dudley High School in Greensboro and also attends classes at A&T State University. She plans to attend Hilbert College in Hamburg, N.Y, where she will play Division 3 hockey and softball and study forensic science.
“Hilbert is a small school, and I think I will fit in better there,” Cunningham said. “But its academic program is one of the top in the nation.”
Cunningham admits her course of study was not her first choice. She wanted to join the military, but circumstances would not allow that to happen.
“I wanted to serve my country in some way, so shifted my focus to something where I can still help people,” she said.
Her brother’s influence has not been limited to Scouting. He also was responsible for her interest in hockey. A figure skater for seven years, she switched to participation in hockey after watching her brother play and now travels four afternoons a week to practice and play with the Junior Hurricanes, a Triple A team out of Raleigh. She also is a pitcher on her school’s softball team.
“I love sports,” Cunningham said. “That is what keeps me going.”
“Alexis has a competitive nature,” said her mother Daniella Comber, who has trained as an assistant Scout Master for her daughter’s troop. “She wanted to be the first in this area to get her Eagle award and show other girls what they could achieve. I have been able to enjoy the journey with her and see her become someone the younger girls look up to.”
Comber and Cunningham’s grandmother, Kathy Bargar, have been two of the Scout’s biggest supporters.
“Alexis was key to starting Troop #5068,” said Scout Master Susan Grunenwald. “I was a Scout Master for my son’s troop and continued even after he got his Eagle award and aged out. Alexis asked if I would be willing to be Scout Master for an all-girls troop.”
Grunenwald and Jeanneen Adamcik began the troop in March of 2019 with five girls, the minimum required to start a troop.
“My daughter had expressed a desire to participate in Boy Scouts because she liked all the high adventure activities,” Grunenwald said. “But in 2008 it was not available to girls and by the time it was she was off to college.
“It was a challenge to work with the parents in the girls’ troop. We had to inform them how the advancement to the different ranks worked and about camping. Our group meets weekly and has a camping experience once a month.
“We now have four trained leaders for the troop and 10 Scouts.”
Grunenwald feels the leadership skills that BSA teaches are most valuable. Scouts learn how to take charge, but also how to be supportive of other leaders. The younger Scouts learn from the older ones. Some requirements to advance in rank involve learning to instruct and Scouts must learn new skills as well as how to communicate them to others. Leadership also means learning how to delegate.
“I am not sure girls usually get this type of leadership training,” Grunenwald said. “The structure of Scouts BSA leans itself to that development while adults serve as mentors and advisors. There also seems to be more parent involvement.
“Alexis is a good example of the leadership, communication, good citizenship and community engagement skills that Scouts BSA has to offer. She also is a model for the wonderful opportunity girls have to earn Eagle awards. Even girls not interested in earning the Eagle rank can just show up and have fun.”
Girls ages 11-17 interested in participating in Scouts BSA Troop #5068 may contact the Old North State Council at 336-378-9166. You do not have to have been a Cub Scout to join.
