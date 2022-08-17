“We knew the odds were against us, but we had a blast,” said Keith Henning, executive chef and one of the owners of Black Powder Smokehouse in Jamestown. Henning was referring to his participation in the recent North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (NCRLA) Chef Showdown. “The Chef Showdown is really geared towards ‘white tablecloth’ fine dining establishments. We cook 2,500 lbs. of meat a week [at Black Powder] and serve good ol’ country style sides.”
Henning’s entry, which did not make the final cut, was smoked Brasstown Grass-Fed Beef Brisket finished sous vide for 36 hours in rendered beef tallow served with a sweet corn panna cotta garnished with an elotes corn salad, cotija cream foam and petite micro cilantro.
“All those words just make it sound fancy,” Henning said with a laugh.
“The reason I entered the competition was to highlight one of our state’s most historic styles of cooking and try to show that barbecue has a place at the table, even if it’s not a picnic table. It was also great for our staff to see something a little different and get some exposure on a state level.”
Henning has not always been a barbecue master. He learned the culinary trade working in country clubs, hotels, resorts, fine dining restaurants and catering.
“It was nice to put that hat on again and view what we do at the smokehouse from a different lens,” Henning said of the experience. “It was an awesome pleasure competing against all the great chefs this year. We knew we were a little out of our element, but sometimes you have to push the boundaries and challenge yourself to keep growing.”
Henning’s assistant in the Showdown was Andrew Smith, who goes by the nickname Big Red. Smith will be leading the culinary team at Black Powder’s new location in Asheboro.
This is the sixth year of the culinary and cocktail competition presented by Got To Be NC Agriculture. Preliminary and regional rounds were held July 11 and July 18, with the grand finale Aug 8 at The Pavilion at the Angus Barn in Raleigh. At each competition, chefs created and experimented with new techniques and ingredients.
There were four categories this year, Chef of the Year, Pastry Chef of the Year, Bartender of the Year and Distillery of the Year. Oscar Johnson, of Jimmy Pearls in Charlotte, was named Chef of the Year.
“After the competition I was almost certain I was a ‘one and done’ contestant, but the wheels have already starting turning for next year,” Henning said. “We’ll see how it goes for the rest of the year and decide if we want to enter the Showdown again next year. It was a lot of fun, but it’s also a big time commitment.”
