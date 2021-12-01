At one time or another, everyone has probably had an “aha” moment. It could be the answer to a problem or finally learning how to do something. The Oxford Languages Dictionary defines it as “a moment of sudden insight or discovery.” Word Hippo defines it as “mental enlightenment of a problem or mystery, epiphany, revelation, inspiration.”
Charleen Fischer had that aha moment in 2017. She had returned to the area with no job after living for a year in Hawaii and asked God what she should do next. All of a sudden it came to her — the plot for a book.
In the modern world of computers, Fischer said the experience was “like it was downloaded to me.”
A+: A Lesson About Soul is the result, a 44-page book for all ages.
“I originally said it was for 9-12 year-olds,” Fischer said, “but many adults said they benefited from reading it.
“It’s for three kinds of people: parents like to share information about the afterlife, death and dying, facing the fear of death, and question about how computers might pass us in the future; kids who ask challenging questions; and adults who like illustrated books.”
The main character in the book, Andrew, is an android, a creation that can do almost anything. Grandma Edna, however, is near the end of her life. How these two teach the two children about death is thought provoking.
Andrew doesn’t have a soul, but Grandma does, and her soul will live on. The “plus” factor is having soul.
Grandma Edna has visions of the afterlife that she relates to the family.
“Grandma sees the future and helps her grandson learn,” Fischer said. “If young people can get the idea they don’t have to fear dying, that’s a gift.
“I’m encouraged by people who tell me they’ve learned from the book.”
Although Fischer had the plot, she didn’t have an illustrator. She interviewed several artists and decided her granddaughter’s friend Victoria Reynolds fit the bill after seeing her illustration of Andrew.
“I absolutely fell in love,” Fischer said of the human-looking android illustration. “Androids are getting to look pretty human.”
With the plot and illustrator in place, the search began for a publisher.
“I decided to self-publish after trying several publishing houses,” she said. “People say it’s easy, but I ended up hiring a book coach. It was something I felt called to do.”
Actually launching the book in October was an ordeal in itself, especially the marketing.
“There are well over one million books self-published on Amazon every year. How do you get yours noticed?” Fischer asked. “I had to follow through with it. I couldn’t drop it.”
Is there another book in Fischer’s future?
“It would take a strong message from the Divine to do it,” she said with a laugh.
A retired teacher who loved giving out pluses to her students, Fischer lives in Kernersville and is a member of the board of directors for the Historic Jamestown Society.
A+: A Lesson About Soul is available on Amazon in paperback or Kindle e-book.
