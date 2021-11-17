A desire to help young people understand social issues of the day generated an entire project based on reading for one Jamestown Girl Scout. When 17-year-old Sarah Felder was considering a project for her Gold Award, she knew it needed to focus on literacy and instilling a love for reading in youths.
The Gold Award is the most prestigious award Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors can earn and is equivalent to the Eagle award in Boy Scouts. It takes hours of time and leadership skills to complete.
“I called my final project ‘My Little Readers Club’ and I helped create four Little Free Libraries to get books into the hands of children of color and others who did not have ready access to them,” Felder said. “I want children to have books they can relate to and to help build that love for reading.”
During research for her project, Felder read an article by Jordan Shapiro that stated, “Kids do not read books because parents do not read books. The reason for kids lack in learning is not because of technology but because their parents do not read themselves, and there are not any books available in their households. Kids eventually lose the inspiration of reading as they get older leading to grammar, literacy and comprehension problems.”
“I wanted my project to focus on literacy and a love for reading at an early age,” Felder said.
Builders FirstSource, a construction company where her stepfather works, donated the Little Free Library boxes and Felder and other volunteers painted them bright colors to attract young readers. During the summer, two were installed at housing centers in High Point, one near Felder’s church, Church of God of Prophecy on Stanton Place, and one at Goldston Park.
“We collected more than 1,000 books to put in the little libraries,” Felder said.
Like all Little Free Libraries, people are welcome to get books from them to read or to place books in them for others.
“Gold projects have to be sustainable and once the libraries were set up, the community could keep them going,” Felder explained. “Someone from my church works at the housing centers and lets me know when more books are needed to refill those libraries. Tony Collins, who works with High Point Rec. Center, has also connected me with people who can help maintain the boxes.
“I have put notes in the little libraries asking for feedback about them and gotten positive responses. I have had some requests for books for adults. I want to try to fill the boxes with books no matter for what ages.”
In addition to creating the Little Free Libraries, Felder volunteers to read to children in grades 2-6 at two different daycare centers.
“I have a team of volunteers who can dress up as book characters to help keep the kids engaged and help them see the fun in reading,” she said. “Through this project I found my passion helping my community and the youth.”
Felder enjoys history and reading, especially books about other cultures. She also likes sharing this type of literature with children.
“I have thought about teaching as a career,” she said. “That major seems to be choosing me.”
Felder is one of 16 members of troop 41730, which meets at Covenant Church United Methodist in High Point. She acknowledged that Scouting has helped her develop numerous life skills.
“It has taught me how to be a leader, to be more social and adventurous,” she said. “I have made a lot of lifelong friends. Scouting has shaped me into the person I am today.”
Felder says she can picture herself as a Scout leader one day. But for now she stays busy with her studies at Greensboro College Middle College, participating in various school clubs, swimming for the Ragsdale High School swim team and helping with peer tutoring. And, of course, reading whenever she can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.