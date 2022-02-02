I just finished reading the Jamestown News weekly edition Jan. 26 - Feb. 1, 2022.
The two articles by Carol Brooks, “Draft Development agreement available,” and “Council, Staff meet in retreat” point out the tremendous dedication of our elected Council and Jamestown staff.
I was amazed at all the different projects underway by each department.
All the study, meetings, and planning takes a great deal of time and consideration which makes our town special.
There are only two things I can say after reading these articles, Wow, and thank you for your service to our great town.
Hugh Cates — Jamestown Citizen since 1967
