Editor,
The City of High Point contacted me and several other property owners on Knollwood Drive making purchase offers as construction access was needed to do the work on the nearly 100-year-old City Lake Dam. The homes would be demolished. As a property owner and speaking with other owners on Knollwood Drive, we were all afraid that if no one was willing to sell, the City could possibly, legally, take any one of our properties by eminent domain. Thank goodness it has not come to this.
The construction access is potentially at a sacrifice to some homeowners on Knollwood Drive, myself at 207 Knollwood Dr., and two houses right beside me purchased by the City of High Point from owner Ruth Newby’s family. One house right beside my house was demolished within hours with large bulldozers, totally gone forever. Hopefully the Newby’s property will be enough room for the construction access.
It was very sad as I watched with all past memories of growing up and knowing the beautiful families that had lived next door to me in the past.
This is where I grew up with my father and mother, who have both passed. The house was left to me a couple of years ago after my mother’s passing and I have great memories growing up in a friendly neighborhood with so many friends, playing sports, swimming and just overall very happy memories.
My father, Sal Taro Sr., bought the land in 1952 and built the house in 1954. The house backs up to the lake. The City Lake dam is on the left side of the back yard area.
I told the City of High Point of the sentimental value that you can’t put a price on. My father was the owner and president of South Eastern Marble & Tile Company and his work of art is all inside the house. All floors are beautiful Italian marble and terrazzo floors. I could not bear the thought of my homeplace being torn down.
I rent out the house to tenants on yearly leases.
The dam at High Point City Lake was built in 1928 nearly 100 years ago. Time and the elements have worn down the structure. The Public Service Department of the City of High Point plains to either repair the existing dam old dam or construct a new one. The City has said the dam does not meet current state safety requirements for stability or spillway capacity and has several other safety-related deficiencies. According to news reports, the estimated cost is approximately the same with either option, somewhere in the $20 million range.
Interesting fact, the City Lake dam was used during Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) swimming competitions in the 1950, 1954 and 1963, Platforms were constructed on the dam for contestants to dive into the lake. Some of these competitions were trails in for the Olympics. “ABC Wide World of Sports” broadcast from High Point during the U.S. Senior Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship in 1963.
Thanks and kind regards,
Sal Taro Jr.
Jamestown, N.C.
