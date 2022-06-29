According to composer George Gershwin, “Summertime and the living is easy.”
Summer does seem to offer its own unique pace. Perhaps it is the longer days or the fact many take advantage of the warmer weather to enjoy multiple outdoor activities.
But one summer day above all others unites Americans in a way no other can. July 4 is celebrated nationwide as the day in 1776 that America officially declared its independence as a nation, cutting ties with English rule.
America has often been referred to as a melting pot with people arriving here from many locations in Europe and beyond. Although many continued the customs of their native countries, the early settlers were all subject to British rule. The colonists resented the dominance of Great Britain and there was open conflict between them and England when a Continental Congress met in Philadelphia in the summer of 1776. Thomas Jefferson received the task of drafting a document declaring independence from England.
The Continental Congress asserted American independence on July 2, 1776. It took two days of discussion, however, before the final Declaration of Independence document was approved. Many delegates were not able to travel to Philadelphia to sign the document until Aug. 2. But July 4 is the date written on the original Declaration of Independence and that is the date printed on copies of the document later distributed throughout the new nation.
The original copy of the Declaration of Independence is housed in the National Archives in Washington, D.C. Abraham Lincoln once called it, “a rebuke and a stumbling-block to tyranny and oppression.”
There were no celebrations in the early years of independence but by the 1820s and ’30s, copies of the Declaration, featuring the date July 4, 1776, once more began to circulate. In 1870, Congress declared July 4 an unpaid national holiday and further legislation about holidays, including the Fourth, made it a paid federal holiday in 1941.
It might be noted that three presidents died on July 4 including Declaration signers John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, who both died on July 4, 1826, the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. President James Monroe also died on July 4, 1831.
Today families and friends take advantage of July 4 to enjoy patriotic parades, cookouts and fireworks to celebrate the occasion. The Jamestown Veterans Committee will hold a special ceremony at Wrenn Miller Park July 4 at 11 a.m. to commemorate America’s history as a sovereign nation.
(Historical information compiled from facts found in various articles on the Internet.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.