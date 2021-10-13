. . . Those gentle hands
took on tasks of courage,
powered by dreams.
. . . Those hands
worked to save his old school
and keep it thriving—
a library now, and a fine one
because of Alan’s heart
and gentle hands. . .
(Excerpts from Alan’s Hands by Julia Ebel)
Memories are unique manifestations of the mind. They can be both good and bad — sometimes simultaneously, so it seems.
But there were only good memories when friends and family gathered at the top of the hill on the east side of the Jamestown Public Library on Oct. 3. They were there to remember Alan Johnson and dedicate a bench in his memory. Donated by members of the Old Jamestown School Association, Friends of the Library and Jamestown School Alumni Association, the bench, along with the heartfelt tributes shared by people who remembered his involvement with the library, told a story of caring and commitment to its cause.
Nestled under the shade of a large tree, the bench sits almost directly across from the road so often traveled by Johnson in his daily treks to the old school from which he graduated and the town library it had become.
“It is not possible to overstate the depth of influence he had in the library and all it represents,” said Julia Ebel.
A 1951 graduate of Jamestown High School, Johnson knew every inch of the building. He was one of five representatives who petitioned Guilford County not to destroy the building when it was no longer being used as a school. They convinced the county to donate it to the Town of Jamestown, which in turn leased it to the newly formed Old Jamestown School Association — a practice that continues today.
Johnson served as one of 18 charter members of the OJSA. When the renovated building opened as a library in 1988, he also served as chair of the library board until it merged with the OJSA in 2011.
“Alan’s expertise in financial matters helped see us through those early years,” said Gary Haynes, OJSA president. “He never turned down an opportunity to help. He would say ‘yes’ if asked or volunteer.
“He loved this building. I hope this bench will raise questions of who Alan was and I hope there is always someone around to answer.”
Jean Regan, who first met Johnson after she began to volunteer at the library in 2006, called him a jewel of a man.
“It did not take me long to notice that Alan knew everything and did everything at the library.” Regan said. “I asked for a list of what he did and the procedures that needed to be followed and got a multi-page account.”
From getting grants to mopping floors to watering plants, changing filters and light bulbs, serving as emergency contact when the fire alarm sounded, assisting with alumni letters and much more, Johnson’s legacy of helping to establish and maintain the library was unprecedented.
“Alan was all about public relations,” said archivist Linda Kenner. “We knew if we asked him questions he could answered them definitely and with passion. His gentle and caring dedication to the library was matched only by his sense of humor as he told of tales of the old school when he was a student. He smiled when he said he always wondered what went on in the home ec building behind the school.”
Perhaps Jim McGaha, the current library director, knew Johnson for the least amount of time, but it was long enough to realize what a special person he was.
“(The dedication of) that generation is hard to find anymore,” McGaha said. “I cannot help but wonder who will step up to keep the library going. I challenge (the community) to make it happen.”
The bench is the second one at the library dedicated to Johnson’s memory.
“One was just not enough,” Ebel said.
Celebrating this aspect of Johnson’s life was special for his family, some who had traveled as much as four hours to attend the dedication. After the brief ceremony, many lingered and explored the library.
“The ceremony was lovely and meaningful,” said Johnson’s son Alan. “Everyone’s words were so kind and heartfelt and very honoring to our Dad. Our family is thankful for the thoughtful gift of placing the bench at the library, and for the many years of great teamwork and fellowship that was shared between Dad and everyone involved.”
