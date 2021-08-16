The drama could not have been any better for the finish of the 2021 Wyndham Championship on Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club.
Russell Henley had lead for the first three rounds and his victory looked certain until the last several holes. With six players already in the clubhouse at 15-under, all Henley had to do was par the final hole to join them. But a miss gave him a bogey and out of the six-man playoff.
His brief post-tournament interview comment summed up his round, “It stings pretty bad.”
The six-way tie at this year’s Wyndham joined the 1944 AT&T Byron Nelson and 2001 Genesis Invitational as having the most players in a sudden-death playoff.
Roger Sloan, Adam Scott, Branden Grace, Kevin Kisner, 2016 Wyndham champion Si Woo Kim and Kevin Na all went back to the 18th tee as a six-some and all made par on the hole. Scott had a putt of less than four feet for birdie and the win, but missed.
So everyone went back to the 18th tee again.
Only Kisner appeared in control of his game, landing his approach shot about five feet from the hole. While the other players made par, Kisner’s putt went in for a birdie and the victory at 15-under.
Kisner has top-10 finishes in three of his last four starts at the Wyndham Championship, including a tie for third last year. He has yet to miss a cut in seven starts at Sedgefield.
“It was a heck of a week,” Kisner said. “To be honest, coming down with three or four holes to go, I really didn’t think I had a chance to win. I wasn’t watching the boards all day. When I birdied 16, I looked up and saw that I was only one back and I knew that 17 was a birdie hole and if you could hit a good drive on 18 you could have a chance.
“So to cap off the season with a win and head to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, moving up the list and having a chance to win the FedEx Cup championship is just an awesome week.”
This year’s tournament probably had the deepest field since the days of the old GGO when greats like Snead, Palmer, Trevino and others were regulars. The field included current Masters’ champion Hideki Matsuyama, who missed the cut; 2016 Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose, who tied for 10th; and 2020 Olympic silver and bronze medalists Rory Sabbitini and C.T. Pan. Sabbitini joined Rose in a tie for 10th and Pan tied for 29th.
Louis Oosthuizen, No. 7 in the world, had been the highest-ranked player in the field but withdrew before play began.
Not only did big-name players return this year, but so did the fans, to the players’ delight.
“It’s so nice with fans,” said 2011 Wyndham champion Webb Simpson on Thursday. Simpson is from Raleigh, played golf at Wake Forest University and now lives in Charlotte. “Being from here, I’m used to getting a little home crowd support, and I missed that last year. You know, I heard a lot of cheers on No. 2, which normally even in a regular event I don’t think they would cheer as loud as they did.”
Up until the final holes of regulation on Sunday, the story at the Wyndham Championship last week might have been the heat. With temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s, players could be seen chugging bottle after bottle of water throughout their rounds. One player actually grabbed four bottles of water at one time from the cooler provided. Shirts and pants were wet with sweat and sticking to the players’ bodies on Friday. The golfers looked like they were ready to drop from exhaustion.
“The course is great, but the heat is not,” said Adam Scott. “It’s nice to tee off in the morning. You get about two hours where it’s fairly pleasant, then by the 13th hole it’s really leaning on you and wearing us down.”
Humidity and heat continued, with a cooler day on Sunday.
Of course, it wouldn’t be the Wyndham without rain. There was a two-hour rain delay on Thursday, then darkness fell, leaving 22 players on the course. Due to an impending storm Sunday, groups teed off in threesomes from both No. 1 and No. 10 and the leaders got off at 9:12 a.m., at least four hours earlier than normal. The earlier start time probably came in handy in light of the two-hole playoff with heavy rain coming in about the time of a normal finish.
Kisner wasn’t the only person to take home a prize at the Wyndham Championship. Tim Brewer and Carolyn Flynn became engaged at the Club Wyndham Beach on Saturday. The beach is on the Flynn family property each year near holes No. 15 and 16. Wyndham Rewards treated them to a honeymoon at Turtle Island Beach Resort in Belize.
