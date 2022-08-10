Joo-hyung Kim found a new way to win a golf tournament this past weekend, but it’s not something that is recommended for everyone.
On his very first hole of the 83rd Wyndham Championship on Thursday, Kim, who likes to go by Tom, had a quadruple bogey. That’s four shots over par. But he got the jitters out of the way and coasted to a Sunday victory, 20 under par and five shots better than his nearest competitors.
In an interview following his victory, Kim said, “I can’t really believe it. I didn’t realize golf was so stressful before. I stayed very patient this week. After that quad I just laughed and let it go.”
Let it go he did, needing only 27 shots on the front nine, tying two-time Wyndham champion Brandt Snedeker. This also ties the second-lowest nine-hole score in PGA Tour history.
Even veteran golf announcer Jim Nance was surprised.
“You give away 4 shots on the first hole and you end up 4 shots in the lead,” Nance said, prior to Kim’s final birdie.
He is only the second golfer to win on Tour in the last 40 years after making a quadruple bogey. Phil Mickelson did it in route to winning the 2009 Tour Championship.
The 20-year-old South Korean’s victory makes him the first PGA Tour player born in this century. He becomes the second youngest winner on Tour after Jordan Spieth since 1931 and the youngest winner of this tournament, beating out 1978 champion Seve Ballesteros by one month.
Not only did he earn PGA membership just last week, but with this victory, he earned a place in the FedEx Cup playoffs, which begin later this week.
While the top of the leaderboard was bunched up most of the weekend, the outcome was less tense than last year’s Wyndham Championship, which ended in a six-man playoff, only the second in history. Kevin Kisner came away with that victory but did not make the cut this year.
It would not be the Wyndham Championship without at least one rain delay. This year saw three, two on Friday and one on Saturday, the latter leaving 68 of the 80 players still on the course. Several players, including Kim, had to finish the third round early this morning before they could begin the final round.
As usual, Sedgefield Country Club received much praise for how the tournament was handled and the condition of the course.
“The greens are perfect. Not a mark on them,” said announcer Trevor Immelman. “A shout out to Golf Course Superintendent Chad Comer.”
“This [course] still remains more of a shot-maker’s golf course with a lot of blind tee shots, and shorter and tougher angles,” said 2009 champion Ryan Moore. “The fairways are harder to hit at times, and you can’t just send it down there as far as you possibly can every single hole.”
