Miranda Keith is the 2022-23 High Point Literary League’s winner of a scholarship to High Point University. The scholarship recognizes excellence in creative writing and literary areas of study.
The senior English major from Asheville, with double minors in biology and Chinese, is a Presidential Scholar and Honor Student. She began as a neuroscience major, thinking she wanted to be a doctor. However, she found her passion was not neuroscience.
“I actually stumbled upon [High Point University],” Keith said when asked how she chose the school. My dream school was Wake. High Point was on my list. The color is purple and I like it.
“I ended up touring and the second I got on campus I loved it. I said, ‘This is where I want to be.’”
After graduation, Keith plans to use her proficiency in Chinese to teach English to Chinese students. She has applied for a Fulbright Scholarship to travel to Taiwan to be an English teaching assistant.
Following that, she wants to get a master’s degree.
“I’m pretty sure I want to get into publishing and fiction editing,” Keith said. “I figure my experiences abroad will steer me in a direction of what I want to do.”
An aspiring writer, Keith was very excited to meet author Kate Quinn at the recent High Point Literary League luncheon.
Keith is the most recent Literary League Scholarship winner. Inspired by Helen Mounts, the Literary League Scholarship was established in 1987 at then High Point College by members of the High Point Literary League.
Qualified students must be North Carolina residents, with preference given to students studying creative writing or journalism.
High Point University’s English Department faculty nominates the recipients. Emphasis is placed on students who have demonstrated academic merit and financial need, with preference given to female students who have maintained at least a “B” average in their writing curriculum. At least one scholarship, ranging from $800 to $2,500, has been awarded annually since 1990,
