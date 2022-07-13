Ryan Hendricks is on a roll – and he hopes to continue his success.
Hendricks has qualified to participate in Major League Baseball’s Junior Home Run Derby on July 16 in Los Angeles, one of eight chosen in the 14U age range. The event will take place during the 2022 All-Star Game weekend at Dodger Stadium.
“The prize for winning was an all-expenses-paid trip to L.A. for him and a guardian to participate in nationals and see the MLB Home Run Derby in person,” his mother Amanda said recently.
There’s one problem, however.
“Because it’s such an expensive trip, we are unable to take the rest of the family,” Amanda said.
Ryan’s baseball team, which plays at Johnson Street Park, is the 13U High Point Pony recreational little league baseball team that is through High Point Parks & Recreation. The team set up a fundraiser to send not only Ryan’s family, but the entire club to the Home Run Derby. (See sidebar.)
“His baseball team is trying to raise funds to attend with us and to cheer him on,” Amanda said. “His baseball team has been vital in shaping the player and man he is becoming. It’s worth noting Ryan has no men in his life and these coaches have gone above and beyond to be the male figures he needs in every regard.”
“I said, ‘are we crazy’ or ‘we are crazy’ for thinking we can work out going to support Ryan as a team,” said Coach Phillip Merritt. “Yes, we are just enough crazy to try to send nine more boys and three coaches to Los Angeles for the trip of a lifetime. Honestly, these kids need a special trip and a break unlike no other and we are trying our best to make this happen for them.”
The 13-year-old rising eighth-grader from Jamestown is homeschooled and began playing T-ball at age 4 or 5. He played other sports but baseball has claimed his heart.
Merritt has coached Ryan for several years and says he has natural gifts with hand-eye coordination, timing and power that are unique at his age.
“Most importantly, he has a calmness and confidence in the most challenging situations and that pays dividends when the game is on the line,” Merritt said. “He bats clean-up for me and mostly pitches and catches.
Ryan won the local qualifier recently at the Greensboro Grasshoppers’ stadium, then went on to win the regional June 25 at the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers’ stadium.
“We are all of course super-excited and proud,” said High Point Pony president Shawn Hosier. “This player will be representing High Point Pony and High Point at this MLB/ESPN event. I cannot be more proud of him.
“Ryan is an excellent example to put forth for our league. He is a humble young man who loves baseball.”
During the Junior Home Run Derby, participants swing at balls thrown from a pitching machine. The outfield fence depth varies according to age. Youngsters are not expected to hit to a professional baseball outfield fence.
Each batter is given 25 swings or 3 minutes to hit as many home runs as possible. Ryan’s best is 14 home runs in three minutes.
“We are so appreciative and excited for the prize,” Amanda said and she hopes other family members and teammates can attend the Derby to see him go for the chance to be crowned the home run king.
Want to contribute?
The Junior Home Run Derby will be held July 18, the day before the MLB All-Star Game and the team is rushing to raise funds for plane tickets.
The High Point Pony Baseball Club originally estimated about $24,000 was needed in order for family and teammates to attend, but has reduced the figure to $12,000. Some funding came from the High Point Pony, Inc. non-profit league.
To make a donation, visit https://go.rallyup.com/highpointpony13umlballstartrip or highpointpony.com and click on the donations link.
You may also contact Shawn Hosier, president of High Point Pony, at 336-847-5581 or president.hppony@gmail.com; or Phillip Merritt, head coach of the 13-and-under club, at 336-416-5280 or apanelessperfection@gmail.com.
