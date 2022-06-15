Word travels fast these days. With the media and social media, it is often only minutes before citizens become aware of an event.
The same is not true for most of the 246 years since the United States won its independence from Great Britain and was certainly not true following the end of the Civil War. Enslaved African Americans living in Galveston, Texas, did not learn they had been officially emancipated until approximately two-and-one-half years had elapsed after the war ended.
On June 19, 1865, enslaved people in Texas became free, the last state of the Confederacy to learn of the independence, even though President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. Texas was the westernmost state in the Confederacy and it took Union troops more than 32 months to spread the word. General Order No. 3 read, “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor. The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”
This year, June 19 will have a special significance. Not just because it falls on Father’s Day, but because the day is celebrated as Juneteenth. Last year, President Joe Biden declared it a federal holiday, effective in 2022, the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.
Juneteenth is officially called Juneteenth National Independence but is also known as Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day and Black Independence Day. The name is a combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth” and is considered the longest-running African-American holiday. It is also called America’s second Independence Day and is not limited to the African-American community. Celebrations often include lectures and exhibitions on African-American culture, public readings of the Emancipation Proclamation, the singing of traditional songs and reading of works by noted African-American writers, such as Ralph Ellison and Maya Angelou. Other activities include picnics, rodeos, street fairs, cookouts, family reunions, historical reenactments and blues festivals.
It has been celebrated annually since 1865 in various parts of the United States. Since 1979, every state and the District of Columbia have formally recognized the holiday in some way but it was not until last year that it became a federal holiday. Observance of the occasion has waxed and waned since 1865, with it almost disappearing for many years especially during the Jim Crow era from 1877-1964 and the Great Depression of 1929-39, only to reappear in earnest during the Civil Rights Movement of 1954-1968. It has gained in popularity during the recent focus on racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement.
This year, since June 19 falls on a Sunday, federal workers will have the day off on Monday, June 20. Therefore, there will be no mail delivery and government offices and banks will be closed.
Area Juneteenth events
June 16
Juneteenth: Celebrating the End of Slavery,2:30-3:30 p.m., Randolph County Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro
June 17
• Charlotte Juneteenth Celebration 2022: Past...,11 a.m.-8 p.m., Rendezvous 704, 619 Anderson St., Charlotte
• Celebrate Juneteenth 2022. A Sober Conversation about Juneteenth, 2 p.m. via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2xtpcbfb. Nakia Hoskins and Brian Robinson, both of UNCG, will facilitate a discussion about the honest realities of what liberation means for people who are the descendants of enslaved Africans in the United States.
• Juneteenth — Second Annual Arts Legacy Awards,7:30 p.m. Van Dyke Performance Space, 00 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Acknowledges and celebrates the legacy Black artists have made in Greensboro.
June 18
• Juneteenth Vendor Market: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. A celebration of local Black-owned businesses in Greensboro. Bethel AME Church, 200 N Regan St.
• Juneteenth Celebration: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 18, 715 Summit Ave., Greensboro.
• Juneteenth Bike Tour: Pedals and Politics 12-2 p.m., Discover some of East Greensboro’s political pioneers on a five-mile family-friendly guided bicycle tour of places and people that helped reshape what democracy looked like in Greensboro. This event is free but registration is required at https://bikegso.org/Pedals-and-Politics.
• 2022 North Carolina Juneteenth Festival,1-5 p.m., Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 State Hwy 49, Concord
• Juneteenth Family Event,2-4 p.m. Free. Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.
• Juneteenth Pop Up Event,2-7 p.m., Momentum Venue, 2808 Randleman Road, Suite G, Greensboro
• 3rd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration,3 p.m., 4th Street Park, 412 E 4th St., Lexington
• Juneteenth Black Food Truck Festival,5-10 p.m., LeBauer Park, 208 N Davie St., Greensboro
June 18-19
• Juneteenth Mural Concert: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. This family-friendly event will feature vendors, food trucks, morning yoga, and an afternoon concert with local artists. The Black Lives Matter mural on South Elm Street in Greensboro will be repainted and is within walking distance of the Juneteenth Black Food Truck Festival.
June 19
• Chapel Hill-Carrboro Juneteenth Celebration, 2-6 p.m., Hargraves Community Center, 216 N Roberson St., Chapel Hill
• We are Juneteenth,5 p.m., Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, 551 S Tryon St., Charlotte
• Juneteenth Gospel Superfest: Interfaith Celebration, 5:30 p.m., Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Dr., Greensboro
June 19-21, 24-26
• Juneteenth Celebration,5:30-7 p.m., North Park, 811 Sharpe Road, Burlington
June 20
• Celebrate Juneteenth 2022, 9:30 a.m. Speakers from NC A&T, UNC-Greensboro and Guilford College including the poetry of Josephus Thompson and performances by the UNCG Jazz Quartet and the NC A&T Jazz Ensemble. Portions of the event will also be live-streamed.
