June 27, 2023, is not likely to be a day Fred Lopez will forget. It is the day he became a naturalized American citizen during a ceremony held in Charlotte. His older brother Johan Mendez Lopez was there to witness the event.
July 10 is also a day that will hold significance for Lopez. On that day the staff and residents of the Pennybyrn retirement community where he works held a celebration in Lopez’s honor recognizing his journey to citizenship.
In addition to three of his five siblings, sister Franderly Rivas Lopez, and brothers Eddy Rodriguez Lopez and Edwin Rodriguez Lopez, special guests at the celebration included somewhat of a who’s who in politics – Britt Moore, At Large, High Point City Council; Cyril Jefferson, Ward 1 High Point City Council; Monica Peters, Ward 3 High Point City Council; John Faircloth, N.C. State representative serving parts of High Point; Cecil Brockman, N.C. State representative serving parts of High Point, including Pennybyrn; Michael Garret, State senator serving most of High Point; and Jim Morgan, community advocate and former three-term N.C. State representative who served High Point.
Kathy Manning, U.S. Congress representative, was the guest speaker.
“All of us are a certain number of generations removed from immigrants that came to settle in this country,” Manning said. “The things that bring us together are more important than our differences. We are a nation of immigrants. We want the brightest and best and that is what I see in Fred.
“People like you make the U.S. what it is,” she said addressing Lopez. “You make me proud to be an American.”
Manning presented Lopez with a flag that had flown over the United States Capitol in his honor.
Born in the Dominican Republic, Lopez’s journey to become an American citizen actually began at age 9 when his family moved to the Greensboro/High Point area. Looking for a better life for her children, his mother had married an American, which ultimately brought her to the States. Circumstances later found her raising her family as a single parent, but decisions were always made with her children in mind.
When Lopez arrived in America with his family he spoke only Spanish and was enrolled in the Newcomer’s School for eight months. As he became more proficient in English, he was transferred to a regular public school and graduated from High Point Central High School.
While at Central, Lopez participated in the Guilford Apprenticeship Program (GAP) and worked in the IT department of EAS, a construction and manufacturing company. He also worked for a short period with another company before coming to Pennybyrn in August 2022.
“I felt an energy when I was interviewed at Pennybyrn. The people were very friendly, which is not something you usually see in IT,” Lopez said. “The idea of working here seemed calming. IT work is generally difficult, grunt work and can be draining to your mental health. Here it is more like helping friends with their technical problems. It makes work more pleasurable.
“Residents are supportive and treat me like family. They are very grateful for the help I provide.”
It was not well known at Pennybyrn, however, that Lopez had been working to get his citizenship. He knew speaking and writing English would be no issue, but he had studied diligently to pass the written test.
“The test is not easy,” he said. “If any American would go in blindly to take it, I feel only one in 100 would pass. That might be an over estimate, but I am just saying it is not easy. For me, failing was not an option. I did not have what it costs to retake the exam.
“I have never felt I was anything but an American,” he added. “My identity has been shaped by living here. Getting my citizenship was more about making it official. It is hard to describe, but once that happened, I felt (free) and safe.”
After becoming a citizen Lopez registered to vote the same day. Now at the age of 21, he will have the opportunity to vote in the upcoming primaries for the first time.
When Lopez originally asked Lynn Johnson, director of resident and community engagement at Pennybyrn, for a day off to take the citizenship test in Charlotte, she was excited. Since the residents could not travel to the swearing-in ceremony, it was decided to host a celebration for Lopez at Pennybyrn and open it to the staff and residents there.
“Once that was announced, I could not go through the hall without being congratulated,” Lopez said.
The newly recognized American citizen did not have a personal July 4 celebration, but spent the day with residents at Pennybyrn. Although working, he felt a new appreciation for the Fourth.
“When you are born in a country that is not as privileged as America, you see things differently,” Lopez said. “I know if not for the opportunities America has given me I would not be where I am today. I have a lot to thank this nation for.
“I still have a sister in the Dominican Republic and because of my background I have some cultural influences from there. But it is liberating to be officially recognized from what I have long felt as my home country.”
Lopez says that his mother had always wanted to get her citizenship and was in the process of doing so when she passed away.
“I have had some obstacles in life but not as many as my mother, he said. “It is because of her I have the privilege to say today, ‘I am an American.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.