Matthew Johnson has been chosen by the Town Council to serve as the next town manager of Jamestown. The new position was effective Jan. 29.
Johnson, 45, has been with the Town since 2006, except for two years in Virginia. He was previously employed by the City of Greensboro. He has over 21 years of local government experience in all areas of service to the community.
He has served as either town planner or planning director for his nearly 15 years in Jamestown and was appointed assistant town manager in 2017, a position concurrent with his position as planning director. He served as interim town manager for approximately six weeks at the end of 2020, following the termination of former town manager Kenny Cole.
As planning director, Johnson was able to receive over $5 million for the town in grant funding, resulting in projects such as Wrenn Miller Park, the pedestrian bridge on East Fork Road and a pedestrian walkway along East Main Street to the railroad.
Johnson has worked with Interim Town Manager Dave Treme in formulating a Strategic Plan that serves as a roadmap of the goals and priorities of the Town relating to its mission, vision and values. Treme added the Strategic Plan includes a business and staffing continuity plan and that promotion from within the local government is one process to achieve this plan.
“From my observation, Johnson has 15 years experience working with the Town and will start with his feet already on the ground knowing what he’s doing,” Treme said. He added Johnson would not have to get used to the way things are done in Jamestown as an outsider would.
The Town of Jamestown operates under a Council-Manager form of government in accordance with Part 2 of General Statute 160A-147, which states the Council is responsible for appointing a city/town manager.
The following press release was made available at the end of the Jan. 25 Town Council meeting: “The Town searched for the new town manager through the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, which is a voluntary association of local governments which assists them in providing management, planning and technical services at the regional level. After a thorough search, the Town Council feels that Johnson’s experience and nearly 15 years of service to the Town of Jamestown have prepared him to lead the Town into the future.
“The Town Council feels that his long-term dedication to the Town of Jamestown and his leadership would be beneficial as the Town faces growth challenges during this difficult time.”
Johnson started in municipal government in the early 2000s in the Greensboro Water Resources Department before becoming Jamestown town planner in 2006. The prospect of eventually becoming a town or city manager was always in front of him.
He believes he could have been a town manager earlier in his career but for one factor: how much he cares for this community.
“Jamestown means a lot to me because I’ve been here since 2006 and seen a lot of positive changes in town,” Johnson said. “I think a lot of the staff, they’re a lot like family — they are my family. There is a tremendous staff here.
“Even though I was gone for two years, it’s not like I was really gone. I was in constant contact with the staff here.” He added that projects generally span over a two-year period so some things were still going on when he returned.
“I think I can make some positive impacts going forward,” he said.
Johnson counts Treme and previous Town Manager Cookie Billings as mentors, along with Alan Williams in Greensboro.
In addition to his studies in planning, Johnson has completed several executive leadership courses in local government management at the UNC School of Government and Virginia Tech.
It is too early in Johnson’s tenure to consider appointing a new assistant town manager or a planning director but with expected development in the area, those positions could be considered in the 2022-23 budget.
Johnson and his wife Jennifer live on a working farm in Stokesdale.
The Council’s vote was not unanimous, with Councilmember Rebecca Rayborn casting a “nay” vote.
Johnson is the sixth town manager since Jamestown was incorporated in 1947.
Treme said he would still be around for a few more weeks to assist Johnson, but only on a part-time basis.
