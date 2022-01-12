Of all the items to come before the Jamestown Town Council in 2021, the fate of the former Johnson Farm property along the corner of Guilford College and Mackay roads was undoubtedly the most controversial — and has yet to be resolved after nearly two years.
To recap, Diamondback Investment Group announced plans for the property on Feb. 12, 2020, at two neighborhood meetings at GTCC. The development would hinge on whether the Jamestown Town Council approved Planned Use Development (PUD) zoning, which it did in June of that year.
The Facebook group Jamestown United was formed in February 2020 to discuss concerns about the potential development of the Johnson property. Organizers printed yard signs saying “Keep Jamestown Jamestown” and even had T-shirts made. Members of the group continues to watch for what they believe are irregularities in the handling of the property and to keep Jamestown’s small-town feel.
The Planning Board held seven meetings over several months to discuss Diamondback’s plans in detail before denying the rezoning request in November 2020.
The Jamestown Town Council followed suit in February of 2021 by denying the rezoning. The Council believed the plan was inconsistent with the Comprehensive plan for several reasons. Diamondback pulled its annexation request as a result.
But the matter did not stop there.
According to the Guilford County Information Service, Diamondback had not actually owned the property when it requested rezoning but purchased the properties at 2207 and 2221 Guilford College Road and 5300 and 5303 Mackay Road from the Johnson family for $14.5 million on June 30, 2021. That same day, the company turned around and sold the property to developer D.R. Horton for a reported $18 million.
Knowing development on the property was inevitable, and noting the need for professional help to determine the future of this 466.7-acre property, the Town appointed Tom Terrell as land use attorney in August 2021.
“It is uncommon than any town anywhere has a tract of land this large and this central and an opportunity to decide what it’s going to be,” Terrell said at the time. “You cannot afford to get this wrong. It will change the character, the functionality of this town forever.”
He said the roll of the Planning Board was not to design a site and not to step into the role of developer. By statute, the board’s roll is to look at the town’s Comprehensive Plan and to determine whether of not a plan agrees generally, not 100 percent, with the town’s vision for its future.
“You can raise issues and make recommendations and you ought to be doing that,” Terrell advised. “Don’t confuse density with quality. They are completely unrelated.”
In August the Town also appointed Seth Harry of Seth Harry and Associates, Architects and Planners, as community planner. Harry scheduled several public workshops in September, inviting developer D.R. Horton to attend. Harry took the feedback from each meeting and drew plans, renderings and models that represent those ideas. These plans were presented at the following meetings to see if what was heard was what the community wanted. These Property Visioning Workshops are available at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
In September of last year, residents learned that in March, prior to the June sale, Diamondback Investment Group had contacted the Guilford County delegation to the North Carolina General Assembly with a request to move the annexation line closer to Jamestown, making the Johnson property within Greensboro’s jurisdiction. The company presumably believed the development would have a better chance if within Greensboro. Town and Diamondback representatives attended a Zoom meeting with the Guilford delegation but the delegation did not vote. The Town never heard back on the matter. No local bill relating to the matter had been filed with the General Assembly within the appropriate timeframe, so the property remained in Jamestown’s jurisdiction.
At its Nov. 8, 2021, meeting, the Planning Board approved D.R. Horton’s request to rezone the property Planned Unit Development (PUD). The Town Council will make the final decision at a later date.
As of this writing, D.R. Horton has not filed any plans with the Town of Jamestown for development of the Guilford College/Mackay road property. The company and the Town are working on a development agreement for the property, which will be presented in the near future in a public hearing.
