There are several bills in front of the North Carolina General Assembly that, if passed, could have an influence on how the Town of Jamestown operates. Town Manager Matthew Johnson presented a synopsis of these bills to the Town Council on May 16.
“Several of these bills have been in flux. One of them did not make crossover so that effectively iced that one out,” Johnson said. “But there are four other bills that we are concerned about as a municipality. We are going to formulate a letter to send to our Guilford delegation letting them know exactly what our concerns are with those bills.”
House Bill 409 – Regulation of Accessory Dwelling Units
“The bill has some fatal flaws in our opinion,” he said. “Its purpose is to try to increase affordable housing in an area but there are some things in that bill that give us a lot of pause. One of which is that you could build an accessory dwelling unit on a piece of property as long as it’s zoned for residential without having a principal dwelling unit on the property. The other thing is there is not a size limitation so you could essentially have, I think it’s, one square foot less than the primary dwelling. So you could have two houses of practically the same size on a lot. That brings a lot of problems. It usurps the Town Council’s ability to plan and zone in their jurisdiction, so that takes away a lot of control the council has over the development of property and growth here in Jamestown.”
Senate Bill 675 – Land Use Changes and Clarifications
“This bill is another straight up attack on the extraterritorial jurisdiction. This has been happening over the years. We’ve dealt with this before. The General Assembly continues to be interested in taking away a municipality’s authority to have ETJ. We feel like that is a mistake. Having the ETJ allows the Town Council to have planning and zoning authority over growth and development on the fringe of our current corporate limits. It allows us to have a stable growth pattern by having the authority to plan for the future development of those properties, as you saw with the Johnson property when that came up. We had the authority to influence that particular development where we would not have that at all if the general assembly takes that authority away from the municipalities.”
“It takes away any control you have for planning,” voiced Councilmember Martha Wolfe. “It’s still a great planning tool for municipalities. I think it would do a lot of harm if it was to go away.”
Mayor Lynn Montgomery noted ETJ residents would not have the security they currently have.
Johnson agreed, saying, “They don’t pay taxes but they receive planning and zoning support from us at no cost.”
“I think Jamestown does a pretty good job of taking care of its ETJ and servicing them,” Johnson said. Councilmembers agreed.
Wolfe noted ETJ residents would lose representation on the Planning Board if the bill passes.
Councilmember John Capes asked if the bill passed, would larger towns absorb ETJ areas? Johnson replied that municipalities cannot initiate annexation and that any area that wishes to be annexed must apply.
House Bill 122 – An Act to Increase Compliance by Counties and Municipalities that fail to timely submit an annual audit report
“That sounds great. We don’t want to admit a late audit report [but] we are dealing with an issue with the accounting profession as a whole,” Johnson said. “There are not a lot of accountants out there and there are even fewer people who specialize in governmental audits. It was really difficult for us to find an auditor [this year]. [The General Assembly is] looking to penalize jurisdictions by withholding their sales tax funds if they fail to submit an annual audit report by a specific time. I would prefer to have an accurate audit than one that is submitted by a specific time frame. It’s a good idea but it hasn’t been fleshed out. We’re asking for that to be pushed back into a committee first for further study.”
Senate Bill 515 – The Water and Sewer Affordability Act
“Outside of tax revenues, the sale of water and sewer services are one of the few ways that municipalities raise funds to support the services that it provides,” Johnson said. “This particular bill would limit the amount of rate increase difference that could be charged to outside water and sewer customers – those outside our corporate limits. They don’t pay taxes but we still have to maintain water and sewer lines, infrastructure, that type of thing and employ people to do that, so they do pay higher rates for that. [The bill] has been through several iterations. One of the concessions that has been made is they would allow you to enact higher fees but you would have to have a public hearing on that and it’s just an impractical application. It’s more government red tape. We need the flexibility to properly charge our fees for the services that we provide.”
Town Manager Matthew Johnson urged not only the Town Council but also the citizens of the Town and the ETJ to contact local legislators.
“Let them know that you’re concerned about them. We may not always understand all the nuances the General Assembly is dealing with so our approach is to ask them to put that into a committee, study it a little bit more, allow the North Carolina League of Municipalities to talk to them about how it impacts all of the municipalities and counties and other jurisdictions around the state.”
The Guilford Delegation House are:
House: Representatives Cecil Brockman, Ashton Wheeler Clemmons, John Faircloth. Jon Hardister, Pricey Harrison and Amos L. Quick III.
Senate: Senators Phil Berger, Michael Garrett and Gladys A. Robinson.
Their contact information may be found at https://www.ncleg.gov/Members/CountyRepresentation/Guilford.
