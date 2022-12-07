Holiday shopping does not have to be stressful. In fact, the Jamestown Business Association is creating an atmosphere of fun in which to get those last minute gifts as it once again sponsors Christmas on Main.
“I am delighted we have this event to bring attention to Jamestown as a destination spot,” said Bob Callicutt, branch manager of Carter Bank & Trust and JBA treasurer.
Ranging from the Town Hall in the east to Affordable Designs and Kisses 4 Kate at the Jamestown Center in the west the event includes extended hours for many local businesses, special music by school choirs, a visit with Santa and the opportunity to win prizes by visiting all the participating businesses at some point from 5-8 on Dec. 7, 14 and 21 or during their regular daytime hours during that two-week period.
Christmas Stroll cards may be obtained at any participating business. When visiting each one your card will be punched, stamped or covered with a sticker. When all the spaces are filled, drop it off at the JBA tent on the last night for a drawing for the grand prize — a gift basket filled with merchandise and gift cards.
Businesses participating in this year’s Christmas Stroll are: Affordable Designs, Black Powder Smokehouse, Cakes By B’s Blue House Bakery, Emerge Skin Studio, Guilford & Main, Kisses 4 Kate, Lady Latrells Rejuvenation & Spa, Potent Potables, Royal Elegance By Trevonda, Simply Thai, Sophisticuts, Southern Roots, The Soap Lady and Under Pressure Massage & Bodywork.
To add to your holiday fun, stop by to chat with Santa on Dec. 7 and 14 at the JBA table located in front of Guilford & Main. School choral groups will also be at that spot entertaining with special holiday music.
The Town Hall will be open for extended hours during Christmas on Main to receive letters to Santa (see story below) and councilmembers will be serving hot chocolate.
A trolley will provide free rides up and down Main Street to help travel the distance between businesses. It will have a hard stop at 8 p.m. Patrons should be cognitive of the time so they can be at their final destination by then and not find themselves walking farther than originally intended.
Of course, Christmas on Main not only helps celebrate the holiday season, but also promotes Jamestown businesses by bringing new and former patrons to the area.
“There are so many good businesses in this area,” said Toni Walker, owner of Toni Walker Photography. “This is a great time to see what is available and to shop local.”
In 1976, area businesses formed the Jamestown Business Alliance with 30 charter members. Years later it disbanded, but was re-started in 1992 as the Jamestown Business Association. From its beginning, the group met monthly to network and promote all Jamestown has to offer in the way of shops, restaurants and other amenities.
Christmas on Main is only one way JBA supports its local businesses and the community. Among other activities, members also assist the Jamestown Rotary Club at the annual Christmas parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.