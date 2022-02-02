There is something about a new year that seems to lend itself to new possibilities. Newly-elected officers of the Jamestown Business Association are excited to make possibilities a reality as they work with members on rebranding the group and creating more visibility within the community.
Elected at the Jan. 26 meeting were president, Courtney Allen, owner of 213 Carolina and Carolina C Fashion; vice president, Toni Walker, of Toni Walker Photography — along with second-term officers — treasurer, Bob Callicutt, branch manager of Carter Bank & Trust; and secretary, Connel Ware, with Edward Jones Investments.
Foremost on the group’s agenda is increasing visibility through the use of social media.
“People need to know we exist,” Allen said. “We need to put ourselves out there more.”
Aware that people like being able to sit at home and search the web for things of interest, JBA members feel the same concept can be helpful for business networking and community involvement.
“We want our Facebook and Instagram to be the go-to sites for everyone to find up-to-the-minute information about (meetings, sales, promotions and community events) that businesses are holding,” Walker said. “Our website also will be updated to provide details about the organization in general and contact information for all member businesses.
“As we relaunch our social media presence, we will be consistent in posting current information. Part of that may include spotlighting members.”
Monthly meetings will be held to keep members informed and provide opportunities for input concerning the organization.
“We are considering the best day and time to hold future meetings so the most people will be able to participate,” Allen said. “These will be announced once they are determined.”
The group also will host four additional networking or community events. The first, which is being planned for the spring, is a semi-formal or formal gala where business owners who are members and those interested in joining the group may participate in a meet-and-greet to learn more about one another.
“I am exited about the possibilities for JBA as we move forward,” Allen said. “We want all businesses in the area to be successful and to take advantage of a fully active networking organization.”
To learn more about the Jamestown Business Association, check the website, jamestownbusinessassocition.org.
Recognized at the Jan. 26 meeting were past president Deborah Palmer and past vice president Jamie Hall-Erath, who along with Bob Callicutt and Connel Ware, kept the organization going during the height of the Covid pandemic.
