With Covid mandates easing and businesses beginning to return to more normal pursuits, the Jamestown Business Association is gearing up to once again participate in monthly networking activities. A meet and greet for members and potential members was held March 7 at the Ragsdale YMCA. As an added bonus, participants were invited by the Y to exercise free of charge either before or after the meeting.
“We want to continue to hold our meetings at a different business each month,” said JBA president Courtney Allan. “We plan to conduct a survey to determine the best day of the week and time.
“We are also planning some ‘Lunch and Learn’ meetings with guest speakers and topics to enhance our businesses.”
Toni Walker, vice president, is working to update business contact information for the group’s website. Those interested in updating their information or learning more about joining the organization may contact Walker at jamestownbusinessassoc@gmail.com.
