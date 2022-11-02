The former boyfriend of a Jamestown woman has been charged with her murder. Police responding to a shooting at the Super 8 Hotel by Wyndham at 4400 Regency Dr. around 1 a.m. Oct. 28 found 31-year-old Anita Hyatt suffering from gunshot wounds. Hyatt later died at the hospital.
D’Metruis Hill, 31, also of Jamestown, is charged with first-degree murder and felony use of a firearm. More charges are pending. He is being held in the Guilford County jail without bail.
This in an ongoing investigation and no additional information will be released at this time.
Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or submit a tip via the P3Tips app or website.
