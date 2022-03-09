Jamestown does not have its own police force, but relies on the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement. Division 3 has an office in Jamestown.
Capt. Yousef Sansour presented an annual report of crime statistics in Jamestown for 2021 at the February Town Council meeting, stating, “The good thing about Jamestown — it’s quiet.”
District 3 handled 221 total offenses in 2021, ranging from 23 thefts of property and vehicle parts or accessories to one each of 19 offenses of various description, including trespassing, non-physical assault, computer hacking fraud, threat to a school, counterfeiting, motorcycle theft, embezzlement, rape, robbery and runaway. There were only four burglaries, compared to 17 the previous year. There were no robberies, but 11 cases of theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories, compared to eight the previous year.
Perhaps oddly, there were seven dead body investigations. There were also six simple physical assaults as well as six shoplifting incidents and six driving while impaired offenses.
Jamestown District officers investigated only four motor vehicle thefts and three weapons offenses.
Some of the above offenses are Part One crimes, including murder and non-negligent homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft, larceny/theft and arson.
The top 10 calls of service were 410 traffic stops, 298 unknown 911 cellular calls, 208 burglar alarms, 80 suspicious activity, 79 suspicious vehicle, 63 disorderly subject or crowd, 62 law enforcement assistance needed, 54 suspicious subject, 52 check of premises and 46 welfare or assist family checks.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday were the busiest days of the week for District 3, with Sunday be the least busy. A total of more than 400 calls were handled in 2021 during these days. The busiest times of day were 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 10 a.m.
The Jamestown Division of the Guilford County Sheriff’s office is located at 211 Hillstone Dr. Division 3 covers from Hwy. 421-South to West Market Street toward Kernersville. It is staffed by a captain, lieutenant, five sergeants, four detectives, 24 patrol deputies and an office manager. District 3 services the incorporated towns of Jamestown, Pleasant Garden and the unincorporated areas of Climax and those neighborhoods outside the city limits of Archdale, High Point and Greensboro within the District boundaries.
