When the new pedestrian bridge over Koonce City Lake is completed, it will not only connect the High Point City Lake Park with the Piedmont Environmental Center, but also will allow users to connect with some of Jamestown’s history.
Only during low water level periods, however.
The pedestrian bridge runs roughly parallel to Penny Road as it crosses the lake. Hidden below the waters between the two bridges is the foundation of the home of Pennsylvania native and Quaker James Mendenhall, namesake of the town. When walking to the park from the Environmental Center and when the water is down in the lake, look to the small cove to the right and you might be able to see bricks and even a concrete staircase along the bank. The foundation stones are also visible from Penny Road.
To construct the City Lake Park in the 1920s and create a reservoir for High Point, it was necessary to construct a dam on Deep River. The damming of the water created the lake but unfortunately, destroyed any structures that were in the way. That meant saying goodbye to not only Mendenhall’s home but also his mill.
James Mendenhall (1718-1781) was the grandfather of Richard Mendenhall (1778-1851) whose home still stands on West Main Street across from the entrance to City Lake Park. In 1762, James received a land grant of 204 acres from one of the Lord’s Proprietors, John, Earl Granville, and constructed not only a home, but both a gristmill and sawmill on what was then the west fork of Deep River, just slightly north of what would become the original town of Jamestown. A date stone from the chimney was salvaged before the river was dammed and is now on display at the Mendenhall Homeplace. When James moved to Georgia in 1775, he left the property to his son George, Richard’s father. George’s son, George Cameron, became the third and final Mendenhall generation to live in the house.
More of the foundations of James’ home can still be found on the bank between the lake and the service entrance to the park.
It is believed that during the Revolutionary War, Gen. George Cornwallis’ troops stopped at the mill, commandeering the grain — without pay, of course. The troops were on their way to the Battle of Guilford Courthouse in Greensboro.
In 1975, John Bauckman, then director of the High Point Museum, lead an archeological expedition at the site, specifically looking for the mill foundation and some of the gears. Photos at the Museum indicate foundation stones were found but appear to be farther inland from the lake.
A historical marker erected several years ago by the Historic Jamestown Society notes the location of the home. The inscription reads: “Built by James Mendenhall, for whom Jamestown was reportedly named. His family moved here from Chester, Pennsylvania, and built the house, a grist mill, and sawmill on the banks of the Deep River. The last Mendenhall occupant was Delphina Mendenhall, widow of George C. Mendenhall, James’ grandson. After her death in 1881, ownership passed through a succession of millwrights. The site is beneath City Lake, near the Penny Road Bridge.”
So, when you’re walking on the new pedestrian bridge in upcoming months, stop along the way and look toward the spot where the James Mendenhall house was located. Think about the history of the town and what the family has meant to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.