If you would like to have your events added to the Jamestown News events calendar, email them to Alex Farmer, designer@yesweekly.com.
October 1
The Town will host Music in the Park at Wrenn Miller Park from 6-9 p.m.
October 5
There will be a Mayoral Primary Election for the Town of Jamestown. The Civic Center will serve as a voting facility for the JAM1 precinct. The Civic Center is located at 301 East Main Street. Please contact the Guilford County Board of Elections at (336) 641-3836 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/board-of-elections/voter-information if you have questions about whether or not you qualify to vote in the Primary Election.
October 25 - February 25
The Town of Jamestown's annual Leaf Collection Program will start October 25. This program provides residents with the opportunity to have loose leaves collected at the roadside without the need of bagging. To participate, rake leaves to the edge of your yard behind the curb and remove sticks, rocks and other debris that can damage the Town's equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.